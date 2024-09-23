ATLANTIC
    Pedestrian struck and killed by truck in Glace Bay, N.S.

    Cape Breton Regional Police
    A woman is dead and a man is injured after they were hit by a truck in Glace Bay, N.S., Saturday night.

    Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the collision at the intersection of Third Street and West Avenue around 8 p.m.

    Police say the pedestrians – a man and woman in their 60s – were both injured and taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

    The woman was then airlifted to hospital in Halifax, where she died on Sunday.

    Police say officers spoke with witnesses and the driver of the truck, which was seized and towed for inspection.

    The cause of the collision remains under investigation. There is no word on potential charges at this time.

