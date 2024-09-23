ATLANTIC
Atlantic

First full week of New Brunswick election campaign gets underway

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with media outside of Government House after meeting with Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy in Fredericton on Sept. 19, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray) New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with media outside of Government House after meeting with Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy in Fredericton on Sept. 19, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray)
The first full week of the New Brunswick election campaign is kicking off today with announcements about housing and affordability planned from the two opposition parties.

Liberal Leader Susan Holt is scheduled to make an announcement in Saint John this morning about the party's plan for a rent cap.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will also be in the city for a media event at a Jean Coutu pharmacy.

Meanwhile in Fredericton, Green Party Leader David Coon is set to make an announcement about plans to "end deep poverty in New Brunswick."

According to the incumbent Progressive Conservatives' party website, PC members will be holding a virtual nomination meeting for the Tracadie-Sheila riding meeting this afternoon.

The Progressive Conservatives are currently fielding candidates in 44 of the province's 49 ridings, with the election set for Oct. 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.

