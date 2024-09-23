Barn fire in Lower Coverdale, N.B., under investigation

A fire at a barn in Lower Coverdale, N.B., early Sunday morning is under investigation.

Twenty-eight firefighters responded to the fire at 1455 Highway 114 around 1:51 a.m., according to a news release from Riverview Fire and Rescue. They found an older barn with heavy smoke and an attached building on fire.

The crews received help from Moncton Fire, Dieppe Fire, Hillsborough Fire, Salisbury Fire, NB Power and Ambulance New Brunswick.

There were no reported injuries and no loss of livestock.

