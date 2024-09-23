ATLANTIC
More

    • Barn fire in Lower Coverdale, N.B., under investigation

    Crews responded to a barn fire in Lower Coverdale, N.B., on Sept. 22, 2024. (Source: Facebook/IAFF Local 2549 Riverview Professional Firefighters) Crews responded to a barn fire in Lower Coverdale, N.B., on Sept. 22, 2024. (Source: Facebook/IAFF Local 2549 Riverview Professional Firefighters)
    Share

    A fire at a barn in Lower Coverdale, N.B., early Sunday morning is under investigation.

    Twenty-eight firefighters responded to the fire at 1455 Highway 114 around 1:51 a.m., according to a news release from Riverview Fire and Rescue. They found an older barn with heavy smoke and an attached building on fire.

    The crews received help from Moncton Fire, Dieppe Fire, Hillsborough Fire, Salisbury Fire, NB Power and Ambulance New Brunswick.

    There were no reported injuries and no loss of livestock.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News