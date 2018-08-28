

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are still trying to solve the murder of Jason MacCullough, 19 years after he was killed in a Dartmouth neighbourhood.

MacCullough’s body was found on a paved path between 100 and 104 Pinecrest Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, 1999.

Police believe the 19-year-old man was passing through the area while walking home and used the well-known shortcut between the buildings.

Police say there is no indication MacCullough was involved in any criminal activity and they believe his death was a random act.

Investigators also believe there were several people in the area at the time who would have witnessed the crime.

MacCullough’s homicide is part of the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Police are urging anyone who has information about the case to contact them.