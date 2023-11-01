2 drivers charged for stunting in Dartmouth: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police says two drivers have been charged for stunting in Dartmouth, N.S., this week.

A police officer saw a vehicle travelling “at a high rate of speed” on Highway 118 around 8:40 a.m. Monday.

Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 152 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The next day, just before 1 p.m., an officer reportedly saw another driver travelling at a high rate of speed on Magazine Hill.

Police say the driver was travelling 143 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

A 27-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were ticketed for stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

Both drivers’ vehicles were seized and they have been suspended from driving for one week.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.