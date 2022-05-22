2 fishermen sent to hospital following incident at Loch Alva Dam in N.B.

Two fishermen have been transported to hospital following an incident involving a cardiac arrest at the Loch Alva Dam in New Brunswick on Saturday.

According to members of the Musquash Fire Department, they and several first responders attended the emergency call shortly after 4 p.m.

Officials say upon arrival, one fisherman was treated with CPR due to being non-responsive, while the other suffered hypothermia.

Officials have not released many details in regards to the incident.

The condition of both fishermen is currently unknown.