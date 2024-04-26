Residents concerned about effects of climate change on Margaree River, N.S.

The Margaree River along the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton is known for its salmon fishing and natural beauty, but according to some who live in the area, the body of water has seen better days.

"Two years in a row now, we've had to close fishing on the lower part of the Margaree River, basically because the river has gotten so wide, so shallow... well, you just look at it here,” said Edsel Hart, who has lived along the Margaree River for decades.

Hart said when the water gets too shallow in the summer, it gets too hot, which is no good for fish, or fishing conditions.

There is also the problem of bank erosion caused by the river swelling too wide during heavy rains.

Hart said he has lost significant chunks of his own land.

"We just need major attention, and it just seems that nobody has come in to give us support,” he said. “I started back in '13 - 2013 - because I lost 20-to-30 acres of land."

Blair Phillips, the area's councilor, fears tourism dollars may be at stake and he’s asking the federal and provincial governments for help.

"Salmon fishing is so important to the area,” said Phillips. "When the river is shut down, when the water becomes too warm, there's rooms that are cancelled. People are not spending money in the area."

Hart said last fall there was enough concern that a River Association was formed among some community members to keep tabs on the condition of the Margaree.

They’re now looking for funding towards a longer-term solution.

"We need a major study on the Margaree River, and we're just asking for help,” he said.

The pair noted some sections of what used to be flowing river are now bare rock and uprooted trees are a common sight.

"Things have gone so bad now that you're basically... a lot of fishermen say, 'Edsel, you're just going to have to dredge the river,’” Hart said.

Their hope is that by spreading the word, first steps might be taken towards restoring the Margaree River to its full glory.

