2 people charged with drug trafficking after fentanyl seized from vehicle travelling over Confederation Bridge
Two people from Summerside, P.E.I., have been charged with drug trafficking after police say fentanyl was seized from a vehicle travelling over the Confederation Bridge Tuesday morning.
A news release from the RCMP says officers made a targeted traffic stop of a vehicle heading towards the island just after 2 a.m.
Police say three people were arrested, two of whom were charged. Approximately 15 grams of fentanyl was also seized.
Courtney Fogarty, 31, and Graydon Hearn, 25, have been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
They are both scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
The release from police says fentanyl is often sold by the one-tenth of a gram, meaning this seizure represents approximately 150 potential uses.
"Fentanyl poses a particular danger to Islanders, the Prince District JFO are working hard to stop the flow of illegal drugs to PEI including drugs coming in by the Confederation Bridge," says Cpl. Gavin Moore, media relations officer with the P.E.I. RCMP in the release.
NEW From yearning for a change to cost of living, why some Canadians have left or may leave the country
For some immigrants, their dreams of permanently settling in Canada have taken an unexpected twist.
Here are the ultraprocessed foods you most need to avoid, according to a 30-year study
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
NEW Capital gains tax change 'shortsighted' and 'sows division' business groups tell Freeland
Forging ahead with increasing Canada's capital gains inclusion rate 'sows division,' and is a 'shortsighted' way to improve the deficit, business groups are warning Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Ontario man frustrated after $3,500 paving job leaves driveway in shambles
An Ontario man considering having his driveway paved received a quote from a company for $7,000, but then, another paver in the neighbourhood knocked on his door and offered half that rate.
Defence attacks Stormy Daniels' credibility as she returns to the stand in Trump's hush money trial
Stormy Daniels will return to the witness stand Thursday in Donald Trump's hush money trial as the defence tries to undermine the credibility of the porn actor's salacious testimony about their alleged sexual encounter and the money she was paid to keep quiet.
With contactless screening tech, this Toronto startup hopes to catch breast cancer early — and save lives
Amid evidence of rising breast cancer rates among young women in Canada, one Toronto startup is offering a contactless and radiation-free device that can help doctors identify suspicious changes in breast tissue. The company, Linda Lifetech, says this can lead to earlier detection of breast cancer.
Tornadoes tear through southeastern U.S. as storms leave 3 dead
Forecasters warned a wave of dangerous storms in the U.S. could wash over parts of the South early Thursday, a day after severe weather with damaging tornadoes and large hail killed at least three people in the region.
Police handcuff man trying to enter Drake's Toronto mansion
Toronto police say a man was taken into custody outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion Wednesday afternoon after he tried to gain access to the residence.
What is whooping cough and should Canadians be concerned as Europe declares outbreak?
There is currently a whooping cough epidemic in Europe, with 10 times as many cases compared to the previous two years. While an outbreak has not been declared nationwide in Canada, whooping cough is regularly detected in the country.
Toronto
-
Free parking and mortgage holidays: Developers offering new incentives as Toronto preconstruction condo sales plummet
As preconstruction condo sales in Toronto plummet to levels not seen since the global financial crisis 15 years ago, developers are now turning to more lucrative incentives to try to entice prospective buyers.
-
-
Systemic failure to promote Black officers under microscope as superintendent apologizes for helping racialized police cheat
In emotional and raw testimony at a disciplinary tribunal, the first Black female superintendent in the Toronto Police Service apologized for helping racialized constables cheat a promotional exam.
Calgary
-
Alberta man to be sentenced for 2022 impaired driving crash that killed Calgary couple
An Alberta man who admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of Macy Boyce and Ethan Halford is scheduled to receive his sentence Thursday.
-
Building boost? Province boasts Bill 20 changes; Calgary mayor says it won't do much
As Calgary continues to battle a housing crisis, the province is rolling out changes it says will help.
-
Calgary family physician charged with sexual assault of Cowboys patron
A Calgary family physician is accused of sexually assaulting a woman more than a year ago.
Edmonton
-
Canucks score four unanswered goals to edge Oilers in Game 1 of series
Conor Garland's snapshot with five-and-a-half minutes left in the third period capped a three-goal run in a five-minute span, lifting the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round National Hockey League playoff series.
-
Elks report net loss of $3.9M for 2023 as team narrows list of potential new owners
While the Green and Gold are bleeding even more red ink, shareholders of Edmonton's Canadian Football League franchise heard Wednesday at its annual general meeting there's hope on the horizon.
-
Edmonton officially calling on province to scrap contentious bills aimed at municipalities
The City of Edmonton is asking the Government of Alberta to scrap two bills with big implications for municipalities.
Montreal
-
Quebec's birth rate dips to lowest level in nearly 20 years
Quebec saw a 3 per cent drop in the number of births between 2022 and 2023, according to data released Wednesday by the Institut de la statistique du Québec (ISQ).
-
English CEGEPs' struggles with Bill 96 requirements show why language law is needed: minister
Quebec's minister for the French language says if English CEGEPs are having a problem with the new French-language exam for students, it only shows that the province's language laws are necessary.
-
Highway 15 collision leaves 1 man dead north of Montreal
An early morning collision on Highway 15 has left one man dead north of Montreal.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING How to deal with rats on your property
Residents in Ottawa’s Elmridge Gardens complex are dealing with an unprecedented rat infestation and are asking the city to step in and help.
-
Watch out for red light and photo radar cameras on King Edward Avenue
Motorists will want to watch out for cameras on a one-kilometre stretch of King Edward Avenue, where photo radar and red light cameras have caught thousands of drivers so far this year.
-
Driver crashes into a tree after falling asleep at the wheel in Chelsea, Que., police say
A driver in western Quebec escaped injuries after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing the vehicle into a tree, according to police.
London
-
No injuries reported after Wednesday evening crash
No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash in London Wednesday evening. The incident happened in the 900 block of Oxford Street near Glasgow Street east.
-
More than 150 townhomes in northeast London have lost mail service due to off-leash dog
‘It’s a rough situation.’ Townhome residents on Briarhill Avenue have been without mail delivery for about two months.
-
One person in custody after heavy police presence in Ingersoll
One person has been taken into custody following a police presence near Ingersoll on Wednesday night. Police had surrounded a motel for what was described as an, "investigation in relation to a wanted party."
Barrie
-
Moped-driving senior struck by pickup truck
A serious crash occurred in Grey Highlands between a moped and a pickup truck.
-
Youth pedestrian struck by alleged drunk driver in Owen Sound
A 14 year old in Owen Sound is recovering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
-
Barrie business owner fed up over repeated break-ins since opening
A small business owner in Barrie is fed up after his establishment has been the target of crime multiple times since opening in 2019.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Seven northern Ont. men busted in huge online child exploitation investigation
A province-wide child sexual abuse investigation by Ontario Provincial Police dubbed Project Aquatic has resulted in hundreds of charges, including seven male suspects from northern Ontario.
-
Kitchener
-
-
Police search for missing child from Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are asking for help finding a missing child from Waterloo.
-
'The bins aren’t appropriate': Residents react to Waterloo Region’s proposed waste collection program
A pricey plan, proposed by staff for the Region of Waterloo, would see a new fleet of garbage trucks and carts replace bags.
Windsor
-
Crash closes portion of road south of Merlin
Police in Chatham-Kent are reporting a road closure due to a crash. The only information available from police is that, “Merlin Road is currently closed south of Merlin."
-
Windsor police hosting neighbourhood town hall meetings
A town hall meeting was held at Story Tellers Books on Ottawa Street Wednesday night giving businesses and residents a chance to share and learn from Windsor police and city officials.
-
'Predators go where children go': 5 local people arrested, charged through Project Aquatic
Four people from Windsor, one of whom is 16 years old, and one person from Chatham are now charged with offences including possessing, accessing and making available child pornography.
Winnipeg
-
'I killed four people': Trial hears video evidence of Jeremy Skibicki at Winnipeg trial
“I killed four people,” alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki told two homicide detectives during a recorded interview played as evidence in his trial Wednesday.
-
Court to hear about search for remains as Winnipeg murder trial enters second day
A courtroom in Winnipeg is expected to hear testimony today about the search for the remains of the four victims of Jeremy Skibicki.
-
Proposed class-action lawsuit launched against Manitoba government for use of solitary confinement in prisons
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed against the Manitoba government by a previous inmate for the use of solitary confinement, calling the practice, "cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment."
Regina
-
Here's a complete timeline of the Saskatchewan teachers labour dispute
The dispute between Saskatchewan educators and the province is rapidly approaching one year in length. It's a fight that's seen a war of words waged over social media, teachers battling extreme cold on the picket line and massive disruptions for the province's student population.
-
Sask. parents of autistic children denounce lack of specialized learning in schools
Parents of children with autism joined MLAs in the legislature on Wednesday to rally against cuts for specialized learning in schools.
-
Fort Qu'Appelle high school students hold smudge walk to honour MMIWG
On Monday, students from Bert Fox Community High School led a smudge walk through Fort Qu’Appelle to bring awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Saskatoon
-
-
Sask. barista prepares to roast competitors at national coffee competition
A competitor from Saskatoon is heading to Vancouver for a competition that promises to be quite the grind.
-
'Written off': Sask. woman says her brother, who had Down syndrome, fell through the cracks
Tara Jo Kadlec has been advocating for better care for her brother Cory for years.
Vancouver
-
Canucks claw out 5-4 comeback win over Oilers in Game 1
Dakota Joshua had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks scored three third-period goals to claw out a 5-4 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series Wednesday.
-
'Sophisticated' cyberattacks detected on B.C. government networks, premier says
There has been a "sophisticated" cybersecurity breach detected on B.C. government networks, Premier David Eby confirmed Wednesday evening.
-
A buoy is now the prime suspect in the case of Vancouver's runaway barge
The buoy that a wayward barge was moored to before it was spotted adrift in the waters near downtown Vancouver on Tuesday is no longer there.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. expanding 3 provincial campgrounds this year
Good news for campers looking for a spot this summer: B.C. is expanding three provincial campgrounds, two on Vancouver Island and one on the mainland.
-
B.C. theatre to pay $55K to neurodivergent actor in discrimination case
British Columbia's human rights tribunal has awarded a neurodivergent actor, who was diagnosed with sensory and learning disorders, more than $55,000 after finding that a Kelowna theatre company discriminated against him because of his disabilities.
-
TSB releases report into fatal Vancouver Island floatplane crash
A floatplane crash that killed two people on the west coast of Vancouver Island last summer was caused by a collision with a boat wake or an object in the water, according to an investigation report published by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada Wednesday.
Kelowna
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
-
Community mourns thousands of fish lost as B.C. drought risk looms again
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
-
4th targeted shooting in as many days in Kamloops: RCMP
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.