

CTV Atlantic





DEERFIELD, N.S. -- RCMP is investigating a two-vehicle collision that left one woman dead in Yarmouth on Friday.

Police say they responded to a call of a collision between a pick-up truck and SUV at 4 p.m. yesterday on highway 340 in Deerfield.

A 62-year-old woman from Yarmouth was found deceased at upon arrival.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 46-year-old man also from Yarmouth was not injured in the incident.

The highway was closed for several hours into the evening as collision analysts attended the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.