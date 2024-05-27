ATLANTIC
    • 20-year-old man facing arson, resisting arrest charges after fire destroys abandoned home in Georgetown, P.E.I.

    An RCMP vehicle in an undated file photo. An RCMP vehicle in an undated file photo.
    A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a structure fire in Georgetown, P.E.I., on Saturday.

    According to a news release from police Monday, Kings District RCMP responded to the fire at an abandoned home just after 5 p.m.

    Police say officers quickly learned of evidence of arson and identified a suspect.

    According to police, a man was located nearby and arrested after allegedly resisting arrest and threatening police with a shovel.

    The man is scheduled to appear in court Monday to face charges of:

    • arson
    • resisting arrest
    • assault with a weapon

    Police say the residence was destroyed as a result of the fire.

