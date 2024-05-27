20-year-old man facing arson, resisting arrest charges after fire destroys abandoned home in Georgetown, P.E.I.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a structure fire in Georgetown, P.E.I., on Saturday.

According to a news release from police Monday, Kings District RCMP responded to the fire at an abandoned home just after 5 p.m.

Police say officers quickly learned of evidence of arson and identified a suspect.

According to police, a man was located nearby and arrested after allegedly resisting arrest and threatening police with a shovel.

The man is scheduled to appear in court Monday to face charges of:

arson

resisting arrest

assault with a weapon

Police say the residence was destroyed as a result of the fire.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.