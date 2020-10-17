Advertisement
2020 Nova Scotia municipal election results roll in
Municipal polls for 2020 closed in Nova Scotia on Saturday evening.
HALIFAX -- With polls closing on Saturday evening for Nova Scotia's 2020 municipal election, votes are being counted and winners are being announced. CTV Atlantic will update this article as new results are announced.
Cape Breton Regional Municipality
Mayor
- Chris Abbass
- Cecil Clarke
- Kevin MacEachern
- Archie MacKinnon
- Amanda McDougall (Elected)
- John Strasser
For the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Amanda Mcdougall is the new mayor. Mcdougall won with a vote count of 24,319. Incumbent Cecil Clarke came in second with 20,789 votes. Mcdougall becomes the first female mayor of CBRM.
Councillors
District 1
- Andrew Doyle
- Danny Laffin
- Gordon MacDonald (Elected)
- Daniel Pero
- Shara Vickers
District 2
- Jim Dunphy
- Earlene MacMullin (Elected)
District 3
- Cyril MacDonald (Elected)
- Esmond Marshall
- Glen Murrant
- John Whalley
District 4
- Steve Gillespie (Elected)
- Yianni Harbis
- Donalda Johnson
District 5
- Christina Joe
- Nigel Kearns
- Shawn Lesnick
- Eldon MacDonald (Elected)
- Scott MacQuarrie
District 6
- Barbara Beaton
- Keith MacDonald
- Glenn Paruch (Elected)
- Todd Riley
- Joe Ward
District 7
- Ivan Doncaster
- Kevin Hardy
- Steve Parsons (Elected)
- Adam Young
District 8
- James Edwards (Elected)
- Tracey Hilliard
- Diane MacKinnon-Furlong
District 9
- Steven James MacNeil
- Clarence Routledge
- Kenny Tracey (Elected)
District 10
- Darren Bruckschwaiger (Elected)
- Matthew Boyd
District 11
- Dale Cadden
- Jennifer Heffernan
- Jeff McNeil
- Johnny Miles
- Arnie Nason
- Chuck Ogley
- Darren O'Quinn (Elected)
- Laura Scheller Stanford
District 12
- Trevor Allen
- Gary Borden
- Donald Campbell
- Lorne Green (Elected)
- Kim Sheppard
Halifax Regional Municipality
Mayor
- Mayor Mike Savage (Projected winner)
- Max Taylor
- Matt Whitman
Councillors
District 1 (Waverley - Fall River - Musquodoboit Valley)
- Cathy Deagle Gammon (Projected winner)
- Stephen Kamperman
- Steve Streatch
- Arthur Wamback
District 2 (Preston - Chezzetcook - Eastern Shore)
- David Boyd
- David Hendsbee (Projected winner)
- Nicole Johnson
- Tim Milligan
District 3 (Dartmouth South - Eastern Passage)
- Vishal Bhardwaj
- Clinton Desveaux
- Lloyd Jackson
- Becky Kent (Projected winner)
- George Mbamalu
District 4 (Cole Harbour - Westphal)
- Ryan Burris
- Marisa DeMarco
- Kevin Foran
- Darryl Johnson
- Jerome Lagmay
- Jamie MacNeil
- Tania Meloni
- Chris Mont
- Trish Purdy (Projected winner)
- Jessica Quillan
- John Stewart
- Caroline Williston
District 5 (Dartmouth Centre)
- Sam Austin (Projected winner)
- Mitch McIntyre
District 6 (Harbourview - Burnside - Dartmouth East)
- Douglas Day
- Tony Mancini (Projected winner)
- Ibrahim Manna
District 7 (Halifax South Downtown)
- Richard Arundel-Evans
- Waye Mason (Projected winner)
- Jen Powley
- Craig Roy
District 8 (Halifax Peninsula North)
- Virginia Hinch
- Dylan Kennedy
- Lindell Smith (Projected winner)
District 9 (Halifax West Armdale)
- Bill Carr
- Shaun Clark
- Shawn Cleary (Projected winner)
- Stephen Foster
- Gerry Lonergan
District 10 (Halifax - Bedford Basin West)
- Andrew Curran
- Mohammad Ehsan
- Renee Field
- Sherry Hassanali
- Christopher Hurry
- Debbie MacKinnon
- Kathryn Morse (Projected winner)
- Kyle Morton
District 11 (Spryfield - Sambro Loop - Prospect Road)
- Stephen Chafe
- Matthew Conrad
- Bruce Cooke
- Patty Cuttell (Leading as of 10:37 p.m.)
- Bruce Holland
- Kristen Hollery
- Jim Hoskins
- Ambroise Matwawana
- Lisa Mullin
- Hannah Munday
- Dawn Edith Penney
- Pete Rose
In district 11, the election is too close to call. According to Halifax's unnoffical results, as of Sunday morning, Patty Cuttell lead the race with 1,634 votes; however Bruce Holland trailed behind with 1,605 votes.
District 12 (Timberlea - Beechville - Clayton Park - Wedgewood)
- John Bignell
- Eric Jury
- Iona Stoddard (Projected winner)
- Richard Zurawski
District 13 (Hammonds Plains - St. Margarets)
- Tom Arnold
- Derek Bellemore
- Tim Elms
- Robert Holden
- Nick Horne
- Darrell Jessome
- Pam Lovelace (Projected winner)
- Iain Taylor
- Harry Ward
District 14 (Middle/Upper Sackville - Beaver Bank - Lucasville)
- Lisa Blackburn (Projected winner)
- Greg Frampton
District 15 (Lower Sackville)
- Mary Lou LeRoy
- Anthony Mrkonjic
- Jay Aaron Roy
- Paul Russell (Projected winner)
- David Schofield
District 16 (Bedford - Wentworth)
- Tim Outhit (Acclaimed)
Town of Amherst
Mayor
- Ed Childs
- David Kogon (elected)
- Vaughn Martine
Councillors
- George Baker (Elected)
- Vince Byrne
- Sheila Christie (Elected)
- Hal Davidson (Elected)
- Lisa Emery (Elected)
- Paul "Skippy" Farrow
- Dale Fawthrop (Elected)
- Darrell Jones
- Leon Landry (Elected)
- Wayne "Butch" Mackenzie
- Roy T. Pettigrew
- Terry Rhindress
Town of Yarmouth
Mayor
- Charles Crosby
- Gregory Doucette
- Pamela Mood (Elected)
- Angie Romard
Councillors
- Don Berry
- Steven Berry (Elected)
- Byron Boudreau
- Timothy Clayton
- Wade Cleveland (Elected)
- Gil Dares (Elected)
- Brandan Gates
- Heather Hatfield (Elected)
- Clifford Hood
- Mark Hubbard
- Derek Lesser (Elected)
- Daniel MacIsaac
- Neil Mackenzie
- Sean MacLellan
- Jim MacLeod (Elected)
- James Ogden
Truro
Mayor
- W.R. “Bill: Mills (Elected)
- Terry Baillie
Councillors
Ward 1
- Wayne Talbot (Elected)
- Alison Graham-Fulmore (Elected)
- Gregor Archibald
- Cheryl Fritz
Ward 2
- Jim Flemming (Elected)
- Bill Thomas (Elected)
- Terry Matheson
- Jessica Frenette
- Vince Roberts
Ward 3
- Cathy Hinton (Elected)
- Juliana Barnard (Elected)
- Danny Joseph
District of Lunenburg
Mayor
- Carolyn Bolivar-Getson (Elected)
- Caleb Wheeldon
Councillors
District 1
- Leitha Haysom (Acclaimed)
District 2
- Martin E. Bell (Elected)
- Morgen Reinhardt
District 3
- Lee E. Nauss
- Wendy Oickle (Elected)
- David Sutherland
District 4
- Pam Hubley (Elected)
- Bud Webster
District 5
- Cathy Moore (Acclaimed)
District 6
- Claudette Garland
- Sandra Statton (Elected)
District 7
- Wade S. Carver
- Michelle Greek (Elected)
District 8
- Kacy DeLong (Acclaimed)
District 9
- Frank Fawson
- Reid A. Whynot (Elected)
District 10
- Josh Healey
- Chasidy Veinott (Elected)
- Ann Westhave