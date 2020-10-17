HALIFAX -- With polls closing on Saturday evening for Nova Scotia's 2020 municipal election, votes are being counted and winners are being announced. CTV Atlantic will update this article as new results are announced.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Mayor

  • Chris Abbass
  • Cecil Clarke
  • Kevin MacEachern
  • Archie MacKinnon
  • Amanda McDougall (Elected)
  • John Strasser

For the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Amanda Mcdougall is the new mayor. Mcdougall won with a vote count of 24,319. Incumbent Cecil Clarke came in second with 20,789 votes. Mcdougall becomes the first female mayor of CBRM.

Councillors

District 1

  • Andrew Doyle
  • Danny Laffin
  • Gordon MacDonald (Elected)
  • Daniel Pero
  • Shara Vickers

District 2

  • Jim Dunphy
  • Earlene MacMullin (Elected)

District 3

  • Cyril MacDonald (Elected)
  • Esmond Marshall
  • Glen Murrant
  • John Whalley

District 4

  • Steve Gillespie (Elected)
  • Yianni Harbis
  • Donalda Johnson

District 5

  • Christina Joe
  • Nigel Kearns
  • Shawn Lesnick
  • Eldon MacDonald (Elected)
  • Scott MacQuarrie

District 6

  • Barbara Beaton
  • Keith MacDonald
  • Glenn Paruch (Elected)
  • Todd Riley
  • Joe Ward

District 7  

  • Ivan Doncaster
  • Kevin Hardy
  • Steve Parsons (Elected)
  • Adam Young

District 8

  • James Edwards (Elected)
  • Tracey Hilliard
  • Diane MacKinnon-Furlong

District 9

  • Steven James MacNeil
  • Clarence Routledge
  • Kenny Tracey (Elected)

District 10

  • Darren Bruckschwaiger (Elected)
  • Matthew Boyd

District 11

  • Dale Cadden
  • Jennifer Heffernan
  • Jeff McNeil
  • Johnny Miles
  • Arnie Nason
  • Chuck Ogley
  • Darren O'Quinn (Elected)
  • Laura Scheller Stanford

District 12

  • Trevor Allen
  • Gary Borden
  • Donald Campbell
  • Lorne Green (Elected)
  • Kim Sheppard

 

Halifax Regional Municipality

Mayor

  • Mayor Mike Savage (Projected winner)
  • Max Taylor
  • Matt Whitman

Councillors

District 1 (Waverley - Fall River - Musquodoboit Valley)

  • Cathy Deagle Gammon (Projected winner)
  • Stephen Kamperman
  • Steve Streatch
  • Arthur Wamback

District 2 (Preston - Chezzetcook - Eastern Shore)

  • David Boyd
  • David Hendsbee (Projected winner)
  • Nicole Johnson
  • Tim Milligan

District 3 (Dartmouth South - Eastern Passage)

  • Vishal Bhardwaj
  • Clinton Desveaux
  • Lloyd Jackson
  • Becky Kent (Projected winner)
  • George Mbamalu

District 4 (Cole Harbour - Westphal)

  • Ryan Burris
  • Marisa DeMarco
  • Kevin Foran
  • Darryl Johnson
  • Jerome Lagmay
  • Jamie MacNeil
  • Tania Meloni
  • Chris Mont
  • Trish Purdy (Projected winner)
  • Jessica Quillan
  • John Stewart
  • Caroline Williston

District 5 (Dartmouth Centre)

  • Sam Austin (Projected winner)
  • Mitch McIntyre

District 6 (Harbourview - Burnside - Dartmouth East)

  • Douglas Day
  • Tony Mancini (Projected winner)
  • Ibrahim Manna

District 7 (Halifax South Downtown)

  • Richard Arundel-Evans
  • Waye Mason (Projected winner)
  • Jen Powley
  • Craig Roy

District 8 (Halifax Peninsula North)

  • Virginia Hinch
  • Dylan Kennedy
  • Lindell Smith (Projected winner)

District 9 (Halifax West Armdale)

  • Bill Carr
  • Shaun Clark
  • Shawn Cleary (Projected winner)
  • Stephen Foster
  • Gerry Lonergan

District 10 (Halifax - Bedford Basin West)

  • Andrew Curran
  • Mohammad Ehsan
  • Renee Field
  • Sherry Hassanali
  • Christopher Hurry
  • Debbie MacKinnon
  • Kathryn Morse (Projected winner)
  • Kyle Morton

District 11 (Spryfield - Sambro Loop - Prospect Road)

  • Stephen Chafe
  • Matthew Conrad
  • Bruce Cooke
  • Patty Cuttell (Leading as of 10:37 p.m.)
  • Bruce Holland
  • Kristen Hollery
  • Jim Hoskins
  • Ambroise Matwawana
  • Lisa Mullin
  • Hannah Munday
  • Dawn Edith Penney
  • Pete Rose

In district 11, the election is too close to call. According to Halifax's unnoffical results, as of Sunday morning, Patty Cuttell lead the race with 1,634 votes; however Bruce Holland trailed behind with 1,605 votes.

District 12 (Timberlea - Beechville - Clayton Park - Wedgewood)

  • John Bignell
  • Eric Jury
  • Iona Stoddard (Projected winner)
  • Richard Zurawski

District 13 (Hammonds Plains - St. Margarets)

  • Tom Arnold
  • Derek Bellemore
  • Tim Elms
  • Robert Holden
  • Nick Horne
  • Darrell Jessome
  • Pam Lovelace (Projected winner)
  • Iain Taylor
  • Harry Ward

District 14 (Middle/Upper Sackville - Beaver Bank - Lucasville)

  • Lisa Blackburn (Projected winner)
  • Greg Frampton

District 15 (Lower Sackville)

  • Mary Lou LeRoy
  • Anthony Mrkonjic
  • Jay Aaron Roy
  • Paul Russell (Projected winner)
  • David Schofield

District 16 (Bedford - Wentworth)

  • Tim Outhit (Acclaimed)

 

Town of Amherst

Mayor

  • Ed Childs
  • David Kogon (elected)
  • Vaughn Martine

Councillors

  • George Baker (Elected)
  • Vince Byrne
  • Sheila Christie (Elected)
  • Hal Davidson (Elected)
  • Lisa Emery (Elected)
  • Paul "Skippy" Farrow
  • Dale Fawthrop (Elected)
  • Darrell Jones
  • Leon Landry (Elected)
  • Wayne "Butch" Mackenzie
  • Roy T. Pettigrew
  • Terry Rhindress

 

Town of Yarmouth

Mayor

  • Charles Crosby
  • Gregory Doucette
  • Pamela Mood (Elected)
  • Angie Romard

Councillors

  • Don Berry
  • Steven Berry (Elected)
  • Byron Boudreau
  • Timothy Clayton
  • Wade Cleveland (Elected)
  • Gil Dares (Elected)
  • Brandan Gates
  • Heather Hatfield (Elected)
  • Clifford Hood
  • Mark Hubbard
  • Derek Lesser (Elected)
  • Daniel MacIsaac
  • Neil Mackenzie
  • Sean MacLellan
  • Jim MacLeod (Elected)
  • James Ogden

 

Truro

Mayor

  • W.R. “Bill: Mills (Elected)
  • Terry Baillie

Councillors

Ward 1

  • Wayne Talbot (Elected)
  • Alison Graham-Fulmore (Elected)
  • Gregor Archibald
  • Cheryl Fritz

Ward 2

  • Jim Flemming (Elected)
  • Bill Thomas (Elected)
  • Terry Matheson
  • Jessica Frenette
  • Vince Roberts

Ward 3

  • Cathy Hinton (Elected)
  • Juliana Barnard (Elected)
  • Danny Joseph

District of Lunenburg

 

Mayor

  • Carolyn Bolivar-Getson (Elected)
  • Caleb Wheeldon

Councillors

District 1

  • Leitha Haysom (Acclaimed)

District 2

  • Martin E. Bell (Elected)
  • Morgen Reinhardt

District 3

  • Lee E. Nauss
  • Wendy Oickle (Elected)
  • David Sutherland

District 4

  • Pam Hubley (Elected)
  • Bud Webster

District 5

  • Cathy Moore (Acclaimed)

District 6

  • Claudette Garland
  • Sandra Statton (Elected)

District 7

  • Wade S. Carver
  • Michelle Greek (Elected)

District 8

  • Kacy DeLong (Acclaimed)

District 9

  • Frank Fawson
  • Reid A. Whynot (Elected)

District 10

  • Josh Healey
  • Chasidy Veinott (Elected)
  • Ann Westhave