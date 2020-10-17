HALIFAX -- With polls closing on Saturday evening for Nova Scotia's 2020 municipal election, votes are being counted and winners are being announced. CTV Atlantic will update this article as new results are announced.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Mayor

Chris Abbass

Cecil Clarke

Kevin MacEachern

Archie MacKinnon

Amanda McDougall (Elected)

John Strasser

For the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Amanda Mcdougall is the new mayor. Mcdougall won with a vote count of 24,319. Incumbent Cecil Clarke came in second with 20,789 votes. Mcdougall becomes the first female mayor of CBRM.

Councillors

District 1

Andrew Doyle

Danny Laffin

Gordon MacDonald (Elected)

Daniel Pero

Shara Vickers

District 2

Jim Dunphy

Earlene MacMullin (Elected)

District 3

Cyril MacDonald (Elected)

Esmond Marshall

Glen Murrant

John Whalley

District 4

Steve Gillespie (Elected)

Yianni Harbis

Donalda Johnson

District 5

Christina Joe

Nigel Kearns

Shawn Lesnick

Eldon MacDonald (Elected)

Scott MacQuarrie

District 6

Barbara Beaton

Keith MacDonald

Glenn Paruch (Elected)

Todd Riley

Joe Ward

District 7

Ivan Doncaster

Kevin Hardy

Steve Parsons (Elected)

Adam Young

District 8

James Edwards (Elected)

Tracey Hilliard

Diane MacKinnon-Furlong

District 9

Steven James MacNeil

Clarence Routledge

Kenny Tracey (Elected)

District 10

Darren Bruckschwaiger (Elected)

Matthew Boyd

District 11

Dale Cadden

Jennifer Heffernan

Jeff McNeil

Johnny Miles

Arnie Nason

Chuck Ogley

Darren O'Quinn (Elected)

Laura Scheller Stanford

District 12

Trevor Allen

Gary Borden

Donald Campbell

Lorne Green (Elected)

Kim Sheppard

Halifax Regional Municipality

Mayor

Mayor Mike Savage (Projected winner)

Max Taylor

Matt Whitman

Councillors

District 1 (Waverley - Fall River - Musquodoboit Valley)

Cathy Deagle Gammon (Projected winner)

Stephen Kamperman

Steve Streatch

Arthur Wamback

District 2 (Preston - Chezzetcook - Eastern Shore)

David Boyd

David Hendsbee (Projected winner)

Nicole Johnson

Tim Milligan

District 3 (Dartmouth South - Eastern Passage)

Vishal Bhardwaj

Clinton Desveaux

Lloyd Jackson

Becky Kent (Projected winner)

George Mbamalu

District 4 (Cole Harbour - Westphal)

Ryan Burris

Marisa DeMarco

Kevin Foran

Darryl Johnson

Jerome Lagmay

Jamie MacNeil

Tania Meloni

Chris Mont

Trish Purdy (Projected winner)

Jessica Quillan

John Stewart

Caroline Williston

District 5 (Dartmouth Centre)

Sam Austin (Projected winner)

Mitch McIntyre

District 6 (Harbourview - Burnside - Dartmouth East)

Douglas Day

Tony Mancini (Projected winner)

Ibrahim Manna

District 7 (Halifax South Downtown)

Richard Arundel-Evans

Waye Mason (Projected winner)

Jen Powley

Craig Roy

District 8 (Halifax Peninsula North)

Virginia Hinch

Dylan Kennedy

Lindell Smith (Projected winner)

District 9 (Halifax West Armdale)

Bill Carr

Shaun Clark

Shawn Cleary (Projected winner)

Stephen Foster

Gerry Lonergan

District 10 (Halifax - Bedford Basin West)

Andrew Curran

Mohammad Ehsan

Renee Field

Sherry Hassanali

Christopher Hurry

Debbie MacKinnon

Kathryn Morse (Projected winner)

Kyle Morton

District 11 (Spryfield - Sambro Loop - Prospect Road)

Stephen Chafe

Matthew Conrad

Bruce Cooke

Patty Cuttell (Leading as of 10:37 p.m.)

Bruce Holland

Kristen Hollery

Jim Hoskins

Ambroise Matwawana

Lisa Mullin

Hannah Munday

Dawn Edith Penney

Pete Rose

In district 11, the election is too close to call. According to Halifax's unnoffical results, as of Sunday morning, Patty Cuttell lead the race with 1,634 votes; however Bruce Holland trailed behind with 1,605 votes.

District 12 (Timberlea - Beechville - Clayton Park - Wedgewood)

John Bignell

Eric Jury

Iona Stoddard (Projected winner)

Richard Zurawski

District 13 (Hammonds Plains - St. Margarets)

Tom Arnold

Derek Bellemore

Tim Elms

Robert Holden

Nick Horne

Darrell Jessome

Pam Lovelace (Projected winner)

Iain Taylor

Harry Ward

District 14 (Middle/Upper Sackville - Beaver Bank - Lucasville)

Lisa Blackburn (Projected winner)

Greg Frampton

District 15 (Lower Sackville)

Mary Lou LeRoy

Anthony Mrkonjic

Jay Aaron Roy

Paul Russell (Projected winner)

David Schofield

District 16 (Bedford - Wentworth)

Tim Outhit (Acclaimed)

Town of Amherst

Mayor

Ed Childs

David Kogon (elected)

Vaughn Martine

Councillors

George Baker (Elected)

Vince Byrne

Sheila Christie (Elected)

Hal Davidson (Elected)

Lisa Emery (Elected)

Paul "Skippy" Farrow

Dale Fawthrop (Elected)

Darrell Jones

Leon Landry (Elected)

Wayne "Butch" Mackenzie

Roy T. Pettigrew

Terry Rhindress

Town of Yarmouth

Mayor

Charles Crosby

Gregory Doucette

Pamela Mood (Elected)

Angie Romard

Councillors

Don Berry

Steven Berry (Elected)

Byron Boudreau

Timothy Clayton

Wade Cleveland (Elected)

Gil Dares (Elected)

Brandan Gates

Heather Hatfield (Elected)

Clifford Hood

Mark Hubbard

Derek Lesser (Elected)

Daniel MacIsaac

Neil Mackenzie

Sean MacLellan

Jim MacLeod (Elected)

James Ogden

Truro

Mayor

W.R. “Bill: Mills (Elected)

Terry Baillie

Councillors

Ward 1

Wayne Talbot (Elected)

Alison Graham-Fulmore (Elected)

Gregor Archibald

Cheryl Fritz

Ward 2

Jim Flemming (Elected)

Bill Thomas (Elected)

Terry Matheson

Jessica Frenette

Vince Roberts

Ward 3

Cathy Hinton (Elected)

Juliana Barnard (Elected)

Danny Joseph

District of Lunenburg

Mayor

Carolyn Bolivar-Getson (Elected)

Caleb Wheeldon

Councillors

District 1

Leitha Haysom (Acclaimed)

District 2

Martin E. Bell (Elected)

Morgen Reinhardt

District 3

Lee E. Nauss

Wendy Oickle (Elected)

David Sutherland

District 4

Pam Hubley (Elected)

Bud Webster

District 5

Cathy Moore (Acclaimed)

District 6

Claudette Garland

Sandra Statton (Elected)

District 7

Wade S. Carver

Michelle Greek (Elected)

District 8

Kacy DeLong (Acclaimed)

District 9

Frank Fawson

Reid A. Whynot (Elected)

District 10