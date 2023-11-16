ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 3 men arrested, firearm, drugs seized in northern N.B.: RCMP

    During the search, police seized a firearm, drugs, and money. (RCMP) During the search, police seized a firearm, drugs, and money. (RCMP)

    The New Brunswick RCMP says it has arrested three men and seized a firearm, drugs, and money in Eel River Crossing.

    Police say they began an investigation into the trafficking of illegal drugs in the Northeast region of New Brunswick in October.

    On Nov. 9, RCMP say they executed a search warrant at a residence on Rue de l'Anse, where a 44-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were arrested at the scene.

    Police say they also executed a second search warrant at another residence on the same street, where a 71-year-old man was arrested.

    Police say they seized significant quantities of what is believed to be fentanyl pills (Shady 8's), fentanyl powder, methamphetamine pills, cocaine, percocet pills, a loaded firearm, money, and drug trafficking paraphernalia as a result of both searches.

    The 71-year-old man was later released, and is scheduled to appear in court on May 6, 2024.

    Kevin Donald Lavalle and Kevin Legere appeared in Campbellton provincial court via tele-remand on Nov. 10, and were jointly charged with:

    • possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
    • possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl
    • possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
    • possession for the purpose of trafficking benzimidazole

    Both men were remanded into custody.

    On Tuesday, Lavalle and Legere appeared in Campbellton provincial court, where their bail hearings were set for Nov. 22.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

