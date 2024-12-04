P.E.I. ferry out of service again, just hours after resuming service

The P.E.I. ferry is out of service again – just hours after it resumed service for the first time in more than two months.

Northumberland Ferries Limited (NFL) said MV Confederation had returned to service Wednesday morning after undergoing repairs since mid-September.

However, the company updated its website Wednesday afternoon, stating all remaining sailings have been cancelled for the day due to a “technical issue.”

That includes the 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. crossings from Wood Islands, P.E.I. and the 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. crossings from Caribou, N.S.

As of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, NFL had not released any details about the technical issue or said whether Thursday’s crossings would also be cancelled due to the issue. It did warn, however, that Thursday’s crossings could be cancelled due to inclement weather.

Before the technical issue, the vessel was slated to make four round-trips daily until the season ends on Dec. 20.

Ferry collided with wharf in September

MV Confederation was initially out of service after it collided with the wharf as it was docking in Wood Islands on Sept. 15, causing “considerable” damage to the bow visor of the ship.

At first, NFL said the crash happened because the ferry experienced an issue with the forward-end braking propeller. However, the company later said an investigation determined mechanical failure did not contribute to the crash, and the investigation was ongoing.

A spokesperson told CTV News early Wednesday afternoon that the investigation is almost complete but is still ongoing.

The ferry was initially supposed to return to service on Dec. 9, but NFL later moved the date up to Dec. 6, stating the ferry could be back in the water even earlier if repairs were completed before Dec. 3.

The second P.E.I. ferry, MV Saaremaa 1, remains out of service. It was pulled from the water in September due to issues with two of its four main engines.

In October, mechanics found more issues in one of the main engines, so NFL decided to pull the vessel from service for the rest of the season.

The MV Fundy Rose is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Bay Ferries and Northumberland Ferries Limited)

MV Fundy Rose back in service Thursday

Meanwhile, Bay Ferries Limited says MV Fundy Rose needs two more days for maintenance before it returns to service.

The vessel, which sails between Digby, N.S., and Saint John, N.B., has been out of commission since Oct. 15 while undergoing biannual drydock and refit work in Quebec.

The ferry was initially supposed to return to service on Tuesday.

Bay Ferries now says it will resume crossings Thursday, with the first sailing departing Digby at 4 p.m.