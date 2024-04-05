3 people charged with drug, firearm offences after search warrant in Tusket, N.S.

Three people have been charged with drug and firearm offences after the Yarmouth Town RCMP executed a search warrant in Tusket, N.S.

Police say they executed the search warrant at a home on Lake Vaughan Road on March 28.

Three men were arrested at the home, and police seized a number of items including two semi-automatic handguns, ammunition, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cash, and cell phones. Police also seized a vehicle as part of the investigation.

In a Friday news release, police say 27-year-old Junniko Beals, 32-year-old Triston Grant, and 24-year-old Shemar Leroy Willis were all charged with:

possession with the purpose of trafficking

production of substance

possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of firearm

unsafe storage of firearm

possession of prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition

Beals also faces an additional charge of possession contrary to order.

The three were remanded into custody, and appeared in court on Tuesday. Beals was held in custody, and is set to appear in court in Yarmouth on Monday.

Grant and Willis were released on conditions, and are set to appear in court in Yarmouth on May 6.

The investigation is still ongoing.

