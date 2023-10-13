30-year-old Miramichi man dies following single-vehicle crash: RCMP

A 30-year-old man has died after a vehicle left the road on Route 11 in Oak Point, N.B., police say.

The RCMP say they responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on Route 11 early Friday morning.

Officers say they believe the crash occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the road and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office is assisting with the investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

