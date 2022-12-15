4 people, 2 dogs, displaced by fire at Riverview, N.B., home

Three adults and a child have been displaced by fire at a home in Riverview, N.B.

Members of the Riverview Fire and Rescue responded to the scene on Lotus Avenue around 11:41 a.m., Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found a mini-home on fire, with heavy smoke coming out of one end of the home.

The occupants of the home managed to escape, but officials say two dogs trapped inside had to be rescued.

No one, including the dogs, was injured during the incident, according to Riverview fire.

The home sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.