40 years of fundraising: Navy divers prepare for annual run in support of Christmas Daddies
The Christmas Daddies Telethon returns this Saturday, and a major fundraiser for the cause is marking a big milestone.
The Navy Diver’s Run has been raising funds for Maritime children in need at Christmastime since 1983.
S1 Bradley Northrup, a clearance diver with Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic), will be joining the group once again this year as they run 50 kilometers and collect donations.
“We are a small team, a small family within the community,” says Northrup. “We were looking for a way to give back to the community that’s welcomed us in with open arms. This was a great cause and for 40 years now we’ve looked forward to it every year.”
While the divers can typically be seen running through the streets of Halifax on the day of the telethon, the group won’t be able to this year due to pandemic-related issues.
“We will still be doing (the run) at our dive unit in Shearwater,” Northrup says. “However, we are gonna have three hot stops throughout HRM, so we’re gonna be at the Alderney Landing Market, the Halifax Waterfront in front of Murphy’s, and down Spring Garden in front of Duggars Mens Wear.”
The divers are already collecting funds through a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $8,000.
“If there is a silver lining to the pandemic, we’ve had to adapt to not meeting people face to face and the GoFundMe is definitely one of those silver linings,” says Northrup.
A MK5 Navy Divers helmet, donated by the Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic,) has been a part of the auction portion of Christmas Daddies since 1985.
Last year, the group unveiled a new, bigger helmet.
“It’s been coveted by Big Leagues in Dartmouth for years and with this helmet we’ve raised over a million dollars with those donations,” says Northrup.
The Navy Diver’s Run itself has raised just over $348,000 over the past four decades.
While this year’s run will look different, Northrup says the Navy divers will continue the tradition of an arrival chant as they stop by the CTV Atlantic studios towards the end of the telethon with their cheque.
“This year, we are gonna be able to come here to the studio, I think we’re on the back deck, and we’ll be able to do the chant again with Steve (Murphy). One of our favorite parts is meeting Steve again.”
The 59th annual Christmas Daddies Telethon will broadcast live Saturday on CTV2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
Why anti-poverty researchers bristle at holiday appeals for food bank donations
Campaigns for food bank donations are a staple of the holiday season, but some Canadian food insecurity researchers say the appeals don't address the systemic issues surrounding poverty.
China's Xi faces threat from public anger over 'zero COVID'
Barely a month after granting himself new powers as China's potential leader for life, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger of the kind not seen for decades, sparked by his 'zero COVID' strategy that will soon enter its fourth year.
Canada's top five federal contaminated sites to cost taxpayers billions to clean up
With a cost estimate of $4.38 billion, remediation of the Giant Mine, one of the most contaminated sites in Canada, is also expected to be the most expensive federal environmental cleanup in the country's history.
opinion | 6 tips to achieve financial independence in Canada
Wouldn't it be nice to never have to work again? While this may sound like a dream to many, it is entirely possible. CTVNews.ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares a handful of helpful tips on how to potentially achieve financial independence.
Kim Kardashian says she's re-evaluating relationship with Balenciaga after photo shoot uproar
Kim Kardashian says she is 're-evaluating' her working relationship with Balenciaga after the luxury fashion house featured children cuddling teddy bears dressed in bondage gear in its latest advertising campaign.
Hawaii's Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby
Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, has started to erupt, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby, authorities said Monday.
Trudeau to visit First Nation in Saskatchewan rocked by stabbings that killed 11
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit a First Nation in Saskatchewan that was rocked by a deadly stabbing rampage nearly three months ago.
Warming in Svalbard, Arctic will continue 'at a fast pace': climate scientist
Accelerated warming in the Svalbard archipelago is offering a glimpse into the impact of climate change now, and in the future, in the Arctic and around the world.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
-
Toronto subway station evacuated following bomb threat
A Toronto subway station was evacuated Monday morning after police said they were made aware of a bomb threat.
-
Durham schools without email or phone services after 'cyber incident'
The Durham District School Board (DDSB) says it’s currently recovering from what it calls a ‘cyber-incident’ that has left schools without access to phone or email services as well as emergency contact information.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body found following fire at southeast Calgary apartment building
An investigation is underway into the death of a person whose body was found during a Monday morning fire response at an apartment building in the city's southeast.
-
Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary to open heated trailer next to busy ER
Alberta's health-care delivery agency says it's preparing for surges in patients at Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary by opening a heated trailer next to the facility's emergency department.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Arctic air bringing snow, -30 wind chill to Calgary
The Arctic outbreak is just warming up… for a cooldown
Montreal
-
Parti Quebecois supports Conservative Party demands to sit in national assembly
The Parti Québécois (PQ) has agreed to the three demands made by Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) leader Éric Duhaime, who is seeking access to the national assembly for his party.
-
Former Liberal minister Pierre Moreau will not seek leadership
Former Liberal cabinet minister Pierre Moreau said in a Twitter post that he will not be running for the post vacated by former leader Dominique Anglade. He had been considered a potential candidate to run for the post that he failed to win in 2013.
-
Why anti-poverty researchers bristle at holiday appeals for food bank donations
Campaigns for food bank donations are a staple of the holiday season, but some Canadian food insecurity researchers say the appeals don't address the systemic issues surrounding poverty.
Edmonton
-
Alberta legislature to resume sitting Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
The next session of Alberta's legislature, and the first led by Premier Danielle Smith, will begin Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: The arctic air settles in this week
The heaviest snow missed the Edmonton region. But, we're not missing out on the cold and the wind.
-
Aid group with Canadian funding leads mission to deliver medical supplies in Ukraine
Canada is the third most generous contributor to the group, the Association internationale de cooperation medicale, a non-governmental organization that receives support from the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and the Ontario government.
Northern Ontario
-
With respiratory infections surging, how can Ontario parents navigate the masking question?
The former director of Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table says that the province should be mandating masking in schools, child care centres and other essential settings amid a surge in respiratory virus infections that have overwhelmed pediatric hospitals.
-
Canada-Croatia World Cup match brings fans together in northern Ontario
While Canada fell to Croatia on Sunday at the World Cup, the game brought out the footie fans in northern Ontario for a chance to see Canadians compete on the big stage.
-
About 17.5K people sign petition to stop Highway 413 in Ontario
About 17,500 people have now signed a petition asking the federal government to intervene and stop Ontario’s plan to build Highway 413.
London
-
Suspicious fire in London over the weekend
Damage is estimated at $100,000 after a suspicious residential fire in London over the weekend. Around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were sent to the 500-block of Dundas Street.
-
LPS vehicle involved in Sunday evening crash
A London police vehicle was involved in a crash on Sunday evening. CTV news cameras caught the aftermath in the area of Egerton Street and Florence Street.
-
With respiratory infections surging, how can Ontario parents navigate the masking question?
The former director of Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table says that the province should be mandating masking in schools, child care centres and other essential settings amid a surge in respiratory virus infections that have overwhelmed pediatric hospitals.
Winnipeg
-
Parts of Manitoba to be hit with over 20 cm of snow on Monday
Those living in central Manitoba should prepare for snowy conditions to start the week.
-
Portage la Prairie kidnapping suspect captured: RCMP
A suspect in a brief but harrowing kidnapping incident Friday has been apprehended by police.
-
Temporary encampment in Winnipeg’s West End goes up in flames
A temporary encampment in Winnipeg’s West End went up in flames on Sunday evening.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry studies fundamental rights and freedoms at stake in protests
The inquiry into the Liberal government's historic choice to invoke the Emergencies Act to quell weekslong demonstrations against COVID-19 mandates last winter is now moving into its public policy phase.
-
Calls for police service in Q3 down slightly compared to last year: report
A report prepared for the Ottawa Police Services Board shows that requests for service in the third quarter of 2022 were down slightly compared to the previous year, but the report concludes that officers are facing 'growing pressures.'
Saskatoon
-
Trudeau to visit First Nation in Saskatchewan rocked by stabbings that killed 11
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit a First Nation in Saskatchewan that was rocked by a deadly stabbing rampage nearly three months ago.
-
'It still hurts': Families hope for new homes after mass stabbing in Saskatchewan
Brian (Buggy) Burns says it's the small things he misses the most, like sitting down and having coffee with his wife nearly every morning for more than three decades.
-
Snowfall warning in effect for Saskatoon: Environment Canada
Saskatoon residents could be hit with up to 20 centimetres of snow by Tuesday, according to a snowfall warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
'Significant snowfall' may be on its way for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
The potential for snow in the region in the coming days has prompted a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
-
Vancouver trustees set to vote on bringing police officers back into city schools
B.C.'s human rights commissioner is among those opposed to a motion that would see Vancouver reinstate the controversial School Liaison Officer program, which stations police in city schools.
-
Vancouver soccer fans pack pubs for World Cup match
It was a disappointing loss Sunday morning for soccer fans, after Canada's men's team lost 4-1 to Croatia in the World Cup.
Regina
-
Here's what's happening for the opening day of Agribition in Regina
The 51st edition of the Canadian Western Agribition kicks off Monday in the Queen City.
-
Trudeau to visit First Nation in Saskatchewan rocked by stabbings that killed 11
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit a First Nation in Saskatchewan that was rocked by a deadly stabbing rampage nearly three months ago.
-
Winter storm, snowfall warnings and blowing snow advisories issued across Sask.: Environment Canada
Much of southern and central Saskatchewan can expect winter conditions as storm warnings and weather statements have been issued by Environment Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria officer injured while arresting suspect at Santa Claus parade, police say
A Victoria police officer was injured while trying to arrest a man at the Santa Claus parade Saturday, according to the department.
-
Elementary school students build bench with secret compartment to share messages of kindness
All the students in the school can take a paper form that's available available in every classroom, pen something positive about someone else, and deposit the note in a secret compartment underneath the rainbow bench.
-
Oak Bay Light Up Christmas festival returns after pandemic cancellations
After an involuntary two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Oak Bay's annual Christmas festival has returned.