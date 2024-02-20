43-year-old man died after being struck by equipment at Halifax Shipyard: police

The Halifax Regional Police is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man at Irving Shipbuilding.

At roughly 11:40 a.m., police responded to a report of an injury at the 3099 Barrington Street address.

“(The man) was struck by a piece of equipment and pronounced dead at the scene,” police say in a news release.

It’s early on in the investigation, and police say investigators from the Nova Scotia Department of Labour and the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division — which includes Halifax police, RCMP and civilian employees — are looking into the matter.

The Unifor MWF Local 1 union represents more than 1,150 workers at the shipyard. In a Monday news release, Unifor said the union would work alongside the police, the department of labour and Irving Shipbuilding as the investigation continues.

“The union has trained investigators and health and safety experts who ensure proper steps are taken following a workplace injury or death,” the union wrote in the release.

Unifor says it is working to ensure Irving Shipbuilding provides full-time, on-site grief counselling services for shipyard employees “as they process this great loss.”

In a social media post on Monday evening, Irving Shipbuilding said they are “cooperating fully” with the ongoing investigation and they are "saddened" by the loss of one of their teammates.

Irving Shipbuilding is saddened to share that a workplace accident occurred at the Halifax Shipyard on the morning of February 19, resulting in the loss of one of our teammates. We are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Department of Labour. pic.twitter.com/x0VgO7g8jP — Irving Shipbuilding (@IrvingShipbuild) February 20, 2024

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.