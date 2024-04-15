5 charged with drug trafficking in Halifax: police

The Halifax Regional Police says five people are facing drug trafficking charges after an incident in Halifax early Monday morning.

According to a news release, officers saw a vehicle without a license plate leave a parking lot in the 2100 block of Robie Street at a high speed around 2:50 a.m.

Police said they stopped the vehicle and the driver and one of the passengers were arrested as they were on criminal conditions to have no contact with each other in relation to a prior incident where they had been charged with drug trafficking.

A quantity of cocaine was seized from the vehicle and officers arrested the three remaining passengers, said police.

A 31-year-old man, two women, ages 34 and 29, and two youths, 17 and 15, are all facing one count each of drug trafficking and will appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

The 31-year-old man is also facing two counts of breaching the conditions of a court order and the 34-year-old woman is facing one count of breaching the conditions of a court order.

Anyone with information about illegal drugs are asked to contact police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477.

