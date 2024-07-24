Cape Breton police investigate suspicious death

Cape Breton Regional Police is investigating the death of a person they believe was assaulted in a Sydney residence on Tuesday.

According to a news release from police, officers discovered a deceased person and arrested a suspect at a Macaulay’s Lane residence around 4:30 p.m.

The victim and the suspect were known to each other. Police are working to determine the cause of death and charges are pending.

