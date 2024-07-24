N.S. murderer's cryptocurrency stash rules out free legal aid for appeal

HALIFAX -

A judge has ruled that a stash of cryptocurrency belonging to a convicted Nova Scotia murderer means he won't be receiving free legal aid for an appeal.

Justice Cindy Bourgeois said in a decision released Wednesday that William Sandeson -- a former medical student who killed another student during a 2015 drug deal -- had about $640,000 in bitcoin and cash when he was jailed.

Last year, Sandeson appealed his conviction of second-degree murder in the death of Taylor Samson but was refused funding for a lawyer by the province's legal aid agency.

In her decision denying his appeal of that refusal, the Court of Appeal judge accepted that Sandeson has expenses to pay -- including a lawsuit claim from the victim's family -- but concluded "a significant balance" would remain available to him.

Bourgeois wrote that Sandeson didn't prove his debts would stop him from obtaining counsel, or that he has exhausted all other sources of financial assistance.

Her decision noted that Sandeson had bitcoin worth "at least $443,624," and another $198,000 in cash at the time he was jailed.

The court found that some of those funds would go toward "any ordered payment" to Samson's family as a result of a civil lawsuit they've launched against Sandeson, as well as to his lawyers in that case.

However, the judge noted that Sandeson has testified "he will be left with assets of between $200,000 and $300,000 for his own use."

Sandeson had argued before the court that he faced other debts, including capital gains tax that will become payable upon liquidation of the cryptocurrency; legal fees still owing for his first trial; a student line of credit and student loans; and $177,000 owed to his mother for earlier legal expenses.

The judge found there wasn't documented evidence of what the tax bill would be, and Sandeson lacked documentation to prove his student debt.

She also wrote there was a lack of clarity on how much Sandeson owed his mother, saying evidence showing the mother's line of credit wasn't sufficient.

"Although I accept the appellant has some outstanding debts, there is nothing before me that establishes he is obligated to immediately pay out the entirety of the outstanding balances," wrote Bourgeois.

The judge also said Sandeson provided no estimate from legal counsel of the cost of advancing his appeal.

Because of time served while awaiting trial, Sandeson's 15-year sentence for killing Samson and then disposing of his body would make him eligible for parole in 2030.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Jamie Chipman ruled last year that Sandeson should spend at least 15 years in prison for firing a single bullet into the head of the 22-year-old physics student. Both men attended Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Chipman said in his decision that Sandeson "made a reprehensible and incomprehensible choice," and as a result, instead of entering medical school, Sandeson went to jail in the summer of 2015.

Last year's trial was the second time Sandeson was tried for the crime. He was convicted of first-degree murder in 2017, but the verdict was overturned on appeal and a new trial was ordered in 2020.

The Crown argued during the trial that Sandeson was motivated by greed to kill Samson and steal the nine kilograms of marijuana he had brought to Sandeson's downtown apartment to sell.

