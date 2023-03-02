50 years of fiddling: Cape Breton Fiddlers' Association celebrates milestone

It’s been 50 years since the Cape Breton Fiddlers' Association was formed back in 1973.

When well-known fiddler Howie MacDonald attended his first Fiddlers Festival that year, he had no idea he'd be playing in public half-a-century later.

"I was pretty young. I was eight years old," MacDonald said.

Fifty years later, the now 57-year-old has been part of the Fiddlers' Association for its entire existence.

Over the years, he says he's seen a lot.

"It's survived and it's evolving. It took on many transformations over the years," MacDonald said.

Kyle MacNeil of the Barra MacNeils has a similar story.

He was 10 years old when the association was formed and has never stopped playing with his equally talented siblings.

"For me, it was very important because it was an outlet to learn the music," he said. "It was a beginning for my career, a love of fiddle music, and it's survived to this day. It's still probably the biggest part of my life."

Thursday's celebrations were only the beginning of what the association said will be a big year of events to celebrate its golden anniversary.

Over the years, membership has ranged from children to people in their 90s.

The focus now is on the next generation.

"We want to zero in on children - on the youth," said association president Betty Matheson. “But we can't talk about that until we see if we get the funding because you're talking probably thousands of dollars to run workshops."

Cape Breton Celtic music has seen several of its most influential musicians and music teachers pass away recently.

The 50th anniversary kickoff event was about honouring those who made their mark in the past while also looking ahead.

"It's an amazing feeling to have been a part of that and still being a part of that, contributing," MacNeil said.