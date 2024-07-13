53-year-old woman dead after two-vehicle collision in N.B.

ATLANTIC
    A Saint Charles, N.B., woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Upper Rexton on Friday.

    According to a news release Saturday, officers responded to the report of the collision between a car and a pickup truck on Highway 116 in Upper Rexton at around 6:35 p.m.

    Police believe the collision happened after the car crossed the centre line and collided with the truck head-on.

    As a result of the crash, the driver and only occupant, a 53-year-old Saint Charles woman, died at the scene. The driver and sole occupant of the truck had no injuries, but was taken to the hospital as a “preventative measure” according to police.

    The investigation is still ongoing, and police say an autopsy will take place to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.

