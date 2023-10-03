74-year-old dead after vehicle-pedestrian collision: N.S. RCMP

Pictou County District RCMP say they are investigating a fatal collision between a vehicle and pedestrian in Granton, N.S.

Police say they responded to a report of a collision on Granton Abercrombie Road around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a Hyundai Elantra was merging onto the road from the Highway 106 off-ramp when the vehicle hit a male pedestrian.

Police say the 74-year-old man from Granton was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The driver of the Elantra, a 30-year-old Abercrombie woman, and an infant passenger, were not physically injured.

The off-ramp at Highway 106 for Granton Abercrombie Road was closed for several hours.

Police say an RCMP collision analysis reconstruction service was engaged and the investigation is ongoing.

