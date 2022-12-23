80-year-old Nova Scotia hair stylist hangs up his scissors
To Bill McCormack, styling hair is art.
“He knows if it needs to be cut, coloured or whatever,” said Doreen Logan, a client of 50 years.
Antoine Hairstylist, McCormack’s business on Portland Street in Dartmouth, N.S., is his studio.
It’s where the 80-year-old’s passion for hairdressing rolls into his talent for storytelling.
“I enjoy talking to people and listening to what they have to say to me,” said McCormack.
For 62 years he’s has been at it.
“He knows what he’s doing,” said Logan.
But this New Year’s Eve McCormack will bid farewell to 2022 and his career.
“Besides being able to come in and get a great haircut from him, people are going to miss being able to come in and hear the news of the day,” said Billy McCormack, the stylist’s son.
McCormack’s career started at 18 and in his early 30s it took on new meaning.
He was working there when a woman named Lillian joined the team.
“It was just love at first sight. It was meant to be,” said Billy.
The pair raised a family above and worked below.
His children and grandchildren turn to him -- for haircuts.
“He’s awesome,” said grandson Aaron Penny, “And he loves to talk.”
McCormack nearly retired last year but instead cut back hours.
Now his wife Lillian is fighting cancer.
“I’ll have more time to look after Lillian you know,” McCormack said.
Clients are squeezing in what appointments he has left.
“After all those years it’s like family really. I know the whole family very well,” said Logan.
A family built around a beauty salon, and a man who’s always been a cut above.
