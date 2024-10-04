A 28-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing a child pornography charge following a New Brunswick RCMP investigation.

The Internet Child Exploitation unit launched the investigation in 2023 after receiving information that Correctional Service Canada had seized a digital device from an inmate, according to an RCMP news release.

Officers executed a search warrant on the device on Feb. 14, 2024.

Jeremy Christian Thompson was charged with possession of child pornography on Wednesday. He remains in custody on an unrelated matter and will appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Oct. 18.

The investigation is ongoing.

