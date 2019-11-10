

CTV Atlantic





An 86-year-old man is dead after a fatal single vehicle crash in Cape Breton on Thursday.

RCMP say they responded to reports of a crash on Highway 105 in Boularderie East around 7:55 p.m. on November 7.

Police say the driver of an SUV failed to make a right turn, causing the vehicle to go off the road. The driver and a single passenger were both sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger, an 86-year-old man from Newfoundland died later that evening while in hospital.

The driver, an 83-year-old man from Ontario remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.