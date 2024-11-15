Renowned Nova Scotia artist Tom Forrestall passes away

On Friday, the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (AGNS) reported on Facebook that Tom Forrestall had passed away.

Forrestall was a prominent figure in the tradition of Atlantic realism.

“His compositions and lead us to see the extraordinary beauty that is part and parcel of the minutia of everyday objects and life,” the post from AGNS said.

Forrestall’s work has been exhibited in exhibitions and galleries worldwide. His work has been commissioned for world leaders, royalty and Pierre Trudeau.

Forrestall served on the boards of directors for both the AGNS and NSCAD University. He was awarded a member of the Royal Canadian Academy of Arts, the Order of Canada, and the Order of Nova Scotia, and was named an Honorary Governor of the AGNS in 2015.

AGNS holds over 100 works by Forrestall in the Permanent Collection. In 2008, the Gallery exhibited a retrospective of his work.

