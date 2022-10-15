92-year-old fulfills dream of seeing her N.S. hometown from a helicopter

At 92-years-old, Barbara Mary Weatherbie, a native of Nova Scotia’s Pictou County, fulfilled a lifelong dream Friday of seeing fall’s crisp colours from a helicopter.

“I felt very excited,” said Weatherbie in an interview with CTV News. “I could hardly believe it was true, and I was very pleased, and I’m happy to be here.”

Originally, Weatherbie was going to take the trip with her husband of 70 years. But with his passing last year, her sister Blanche joined her for the ride.

“He loved to travel. He had an itching for it,” said Weatherbie of her late husband. “We did quite a lot of travelling in our lives.”

As the group lifted off, the clouds parted and the sun peeked out.

“There was sun the whole way,” said Weatherbie.

Both nature lovers, Barbra and Blanche saw colours of the fall foliage, waved at passengers on the ferry to Prince Edward Island, and flew over the farm they grew up on as young girls.

“I couldn’t find the house there until the end. I did see it,” said Weatherbie.

The trip was courtesy of We Are Young – a charity that grants unfulfilled wishes to seniors.

The Weatherbie sisters say their next wish is to continue living happy, healthy lives and maybe go on one more helicopter ride.