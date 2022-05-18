'A little bit of everything': Halifax artist releases new album inspired by mix of influences

If you ask Halifax singer-songwriter Willie Stratton about his style of music, he'd say it’s a "rock-n-roll salad."

"I'm kind of all over the place, as far as influences, but a lot of it is older stuff," said Stratton. "From Hank Williams and old country stuff like that, to Elvis and rockabilly stuff."

That rings true on his latest record, "Drugstore Dreamin'."

"It's got a little bit of everything, which I'm really excited about," said Stratton, when describing his new album.

The new eight-song record features some well-known artists, like fiddler Ashley MacIsaac, and carries a timeless feel.

"There' some great people I admire on it and I'm really proud of it," he said.

Stratton says the album's title was inspired by running everyday errands.

"I just kind of wrote about daily routine and sort of daydreaming I guess," he said. "Just kind of like, mundane, sort of simple pleasures in life.”

"People are listening to it and that makes me feel really grateful. It's just feels really good to be able to have it out finally."

"Drugstore Dreamin’” is available on listening platforms now.