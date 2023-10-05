A truckload of food to a food bank in Cape Breton might not be arriving just when it's needed most

An annual food bank delivery from P.E.I. to Cape Breton may be in jeopardy.

For the last three years Compton Brothers Inc., Dairy Isle and Harvest Wholesalers have jumped on board to make the donation.

“The product that comes from P.E.I., the potatoes, the milk, the carrots, for our clients here that's pretty much a winter supply,” said Linda MacRae, coordinator of the Glace Bay Food Bank

But this year, getting the food from one island to the other is a problem.

“A man stepped forward, Keith from P.E.I., and he was using a trailer to bring it over, but he wasn't using it all year except for when he brought the food over, so he sold it and now we're short,” said Mickey McNeil, organizer.

McNeil, a Zamboni driver from Dominion, started the tradition after hearing of a child putting water on cereal.

He says with the cost of everything rising, the community needs the donation now more than ever.

“I thank him, he was awesome these last three years, and Bay Ferries that waves the cost of somebody coming over with the food. Everybody was looking to pitch in and help and that's what made it such a success,” said McNeil.

MacRae says client numbers at the food bank continue to grow on a weekly basis, and the amount of donations coming in are down compared to previous years.

“It will be a big hit. It really will be a major hit not to have those supplies, especially the carnation canned milk, people depend on that. And for us to go out and purchase the quantity that comes from P.E.I., we won't be able to do it,” she said.

McNeil is hoping Maritimers band together in starting a delivery again this year.

