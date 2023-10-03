'A very nice man': 93-year-old super fan gets one-on-one with Sidney Crosby

A long-time hockey fan in Halifax is still basking in the glow of some special face time she scored with the legendary Sidney Crosby.

"He's a very nice man and very nice to talk to," said Veronica Murray, 93, on Tuesday.

"I never thought I'd see the day when I would meet him."

Her wish was granted on Sept. 24, when Veronica met Crosby at a Penguin's practice.

The meeting was arranged by the group We Are Young, which grants wishes to deserving seniors.

Veronica's son Gary Murray nominated his Mom and worked through the process, doing his best to keep it a secret.

He says Crosby couldn't have been nicer.

"He was just so down to earth. He talked with her for 15, 20 minutes," said Gary.

Veronica has followed Sidney's career since the early years, partly because of his abilities, but also because she was a friend and neighbour to Crosby's grandmother.

"We talked about her. He said, she could be very grumpy,' said Veronica with a laugh.

"I think he was really thrilled to have someone that was friends with his grandmother," said Gary.

The wish included seats for Monday night's pre-season NHL game in Halifax between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Ottawa Senators, which generated a lot of excitement in the city.

Tickets sold out in about half an hour when they went on sale in July.

"Everyone's really excited to have the game here and we'd like to give them something to cheer about here," Crosby said prior to the game.

In the end, it didn't work out that way for the Penguins, who were shutout 3-0 by the Senators.

Veronica was in the stands, cheering her heart out – a capper to her wish granted.

Crosby had pre-autographed a jersey for her, which now has a place of honour over her dining table.

When asked if she had another message for Crosby she'd like to pass on, Veronica didn't hesitate.

"I would say, 'I liked your game very well," she said with a smile.

"But I was hoping you would score!"