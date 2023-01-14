Acadia University goes on lockdown after man flashes BB gun inside school residence: N.S. RCMP

An 18-year-old Upper Sackville, N.S., man was arrested after allegedly flashing a BB gun at a student at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.

Kings District RCMP responded to an incident at a party in a school residence around 1 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, two people "bumped into each other," before one man showed a firearm to the other. Police believe the firearm was a BB gun.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the man was arrested and later released on conditions.

He has been charged with:

uttering threats

use of an imitation firearm

carrying a concealed weapon

The man is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Feb. 28 at 9:30 a.m.

A news release from Acadia University says a security alert was issued to the campus community regarding a police incident in Cutten House, a residence at the university, around 1:08 a.m.

The release said the incident involved reports of a non-student visitor flashing a gun.

The university says Cutten House residents were asked to return to, or remain in, their rooms. Those not in the residence at the time were asked not to return until further notice.

"At 3:38 a.m. the RCMP issued an 'all clear' at which time Acadia’s safety and security team lifted the lockdown," read the university's release.

Acadia University says there is no known threat at this time.