Acadia University students heading back to class Thursday as faculty strike ends

Acadia University students will head back to class Thursday as the four-week strike by the school’s faculty association comes to an end.

About 350 members of Acadia’s faculty walked off the job Feb. 1 after negotiations between the university's administration and the Acadia University Faculty Association failed to reach a new collective agreement.

Classes at the university in Wolfville, N.S., have been cancelled since the strike began.

Last week, the Nova Scotia government appointed mediator William Kaplan to help settle the labour dispute.

The university says mediation has been ongoing since Saturday, but an agreement hasn’t been reached after three days of talks.

Acadia and its faculty association have now agreed to send all outstanding issues to arbitration under Kaplan, whose decision will be final and binding, putting an end to the strike.

The university says its senate will convene over the coming days to determine whether changes need to be made to the academic calendar. Acadia also says it will review the financial impact of the strike on students.

“The University looks forward to welcoming the students back to class on Thursday and would like to thank the Acadia community for their patience during the strike,” said Scott Duguay, vice-provost of students, recruitment and enrolment management, in a statement on Tuesday.

“We can all agree that you have gone through more than you should have these last few years. I look forward to a post-pandemic, post-strike environment so you can experience Acadia in its best form.”

Acadia says students will be able to complete the term and earn the course credits they have been working towards.

It also says details regarding the impact of the strike on term dates, exams, completion of classes and possible financial compensation will be communicated to students as soon as possible.

“The University is working to keep any extension of the term to a minimum, understanding the negative impacts an extension would have on many students,” said Duguay.

“We will provide as much support as possible to those affected.”

With files from The Canadian Press