P.E.I. ferry back in service; Digby-Saint John ferry to return to service Thursday
One P.E.I. ferry is back in service earlier than expected while the Digby-Saint John ferry needs two more days for scheduled maintenance.
Northumberland Ferries Limited (NFL) says MV Confederation returned to service Wednesday morning after undergoing repairs for more than two months.
The vessel, which travels between Caribou, N.S., and Wood Islands, P.E.I., will make four round-trips daily until the season ends on Dec. 20.
NFL says MV Confederation collided with the wharf as it was docking in Wood Islands on Sept. 15, causing “considerable” damage to the bow visor of the ship.
The ferry had been out of service and undergoing repairs ever since.
Initially, NFL said the crash happened because the ferry experienced an issue with the forward-end braking propeller. However, later the company said an investigation determined mechanical failure did not contribute to the crash, and the investigation was ongoing.
The ferry was initially supposed to return to service on Dec. 9, but NFL later moved the date up to Dec. 6, stating the ferry could be back in the water even earlier if repairs were completed before Dec. 3.
The second P.E.I. ferry, MV Saaremaa 1, remains out of service. It was pulled from the water in September due to issues with two of its four main engines.
In October, mechanics found more issues in one of the main engines, so NFL decided to pull the vessel from service for the rest of the season.
The MV Fundy Rose is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Bay Ferries and Northumberland Ferries Limited)
MV Fundy Rose back in service Thursday
Meanwhile, Bay Ferries Limited says MV Fundy Rose needs two more days for maintenance before it returns to service.
The vessel, which sails between Digby, N.S., and Saint John, N.B., has been out of commission since Oct. 15 while undergoing biannual drydock and refit work in Quebec.
The ferry was initially supposed to return to service on Tuesday.
Bay Ferries now says it will resume crossings Thursday, with the first sailing departing Digby at 4 p.m.
