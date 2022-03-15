Aerospace and defence company sets up shop in Moncton
An aerospace and defence company that provides military hardware and engineering services around the world is opening a production facility in New Brunswick.
Marshall Canada has secured a long-term lease for a land systems production and integration facility in the Moncton area. A government of New Brunswick news release says it will create roughly 65 jobs with an average salary of $50,000 ayear.
“I am delighted that we have been able to secure a suitable home for our land systems business in New Brunswick,” said Marshall Canada’s managing director Sam Michaud in a company news release.
“And expect, over the years ahead, that Marshall will become a leading employer in the region, creating a host of high-value employment opportunities both directly and through our broader supply chain.”
The Government of New Brunswick says the federal government, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), is contributing $2 million to support building renovations and the purchase of manufacturing equipment.
“The Government of Canada is pleased to invest in Marshall Canada as it builds its new facility here in New Brunswick,” said federal Official Languages Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, who is also the minister responsible for ACOA.
“We are looking forward to working together to take advantage of future growth opportunities in the aerospace and defence industry.”
The Government of New Brunswick estimates the GDP impact of Marshall Canada moving into the province at more than $22 million.
Marshall Canada is part of Marshall Aerospace and Defence, which is one of the United Kingdom’s largest privately owned defence businesses. The company employs more than 1,600 people through its operations in the U.K., northern Europe, North America and the United Arab Emirates.
The Company also has offices in Abbotsford, B.C. and Ottawa Ont.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater with a Ukrainian flag off to one side in his frame, Zelensky implored members of the House of Commons and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Canadians among 'most numerous nationalities' in Ukraine's foreign legion: spokesperson
Canadians are currently 'one of the most numerous nationalities' represented among the fighters in Ukraine's foreign legion, a spokesperson tells CTV National News.
Trudeau, Joly, Anand among hundreds of Canadians banned from Russia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Defence Minister Anita Anand are among hundreds of Canadians banned from Russia in retaliation for supporting Ukraine.
Canada hits more Russians with sanctions over Ukraine invasion
Ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Parliament, Canada announced it is imposing sanctions on 15 more individuals who the federal government says have 'enabled and supported President Putin's choice to invade a peaceful and sovereign country.'
OPINION | Don Martin: The tragic, but necessary, rejection of Zelensky's big ask from Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was banned from entering Russia by its foreign office even while he glowingly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, must now find ways to act on what will become an even louder crescendo from Canadians demanding he deliver more help on the ground, if not the air, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Russian court fines woman for anti-war protest on state TV
A Russian woman who denounced the war in Ukraine during a live news bulletin on state television was fined 30,000 roubles (US$280) on Tuesday, a court said, after the Kremlin denounced her act of protest as 'hooliganism.'
Transport Canada investigating whether Freedom Convoy supporters aboard flight were screened for vaccination
Transport Canada is looking into a chartered flight that brought supporters of the so-called Freedom Convoy from Western Canada to Ottawa last month, to ensure passengers were properly screened for COVID-19 vaccination.
'Stealth Omicron' variant could soon account for half of Ontario's COVID-19 cases, minister says
Ontario's health minister believes the COVID-19 subvariant BA.2, which has been described as 'stealth Omicron,' may make up at least half of all infections reported in the province in the near future.
10-year-old girl badly beaten in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood
A 10-year-old girl is suffering from serious head injuries after she was severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.
Toronto
-
'Stealth Omicron' variant could soon account for half of Ontario's COVID-19 cases, minister says
Ontario's health minister believes the COVID-19 subvariant BA.2, which has been described as 'stealth Omicron,' may make up at least half of all infections reported in the province in the near future.
-
Ford will keep his mask on in legislature for 'first few days' post-mandate
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will wear his mask "for the first few days" in the legislature after mandates lift on Monday.
-
Doug Ford says neither he nor caucus members will endorse anyone for Conservative race
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says neither he nor his Progressive Conservative caucus members will be endorsing anyone for the leadership of the federal Conservative party.
Calgary
-
Special Calgary council meeting to address police response to duelling protests
A special meeting of council is scheduled to take place Tuesday afternoon at city hall, as elected members are expected to discuss the police response to last Saturday’s protests in the Beltline.
-
Adjournment for 4 Alberta border protesters charged with conspiracy to commit
Four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder after arrests at last month's border blockade in southern Alberta made brief court appearances Tuesday.
-
Calgarians could soon vote for Calgary's official bird
A Calgary councillor is hoping citizens will soon be able to vote for Calgary's official bird.
Montreal
-
10-year-old girl badly beaten in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood
A 10-year-old girl is suffering from serious head injuries after she was severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.
-
Montreal college offering support after three students die in crash on Ontario highway
A Montreal CEGEP is offering support after three young men were killed in a crash on Highway 401 in Ontario over the weekend.
-
Quebec government called on to allow some Ukrainian refugee children to attend English schools
Quebec's association representing English schools is asking the government to consider allowing some Ukrainian refugee children to attend English public school on humanitarian grounds.
Edmonton
-
Alberta byelection: Can the NDP ride its polling popularity to a seat steal up north?
As voters go to the polls in northeastern Alberta Tuesday, there's much more on the line than who will represent Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche in the legislature.
-
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater with a Ukrainian flag off to one side in his frame, Zelensky implored members of the House of Commons and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
-
Adjournment for 4 Alberta border protesters charged with conspiracy to commit
Four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder after arrests at last month's border blockade in southern Alberta made brief court appearances Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury Hydro refunding customers after flagging billing error
The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) says it has accepted Greater Sudbury Hydro's Assurance of Voluntary Compliance after it reported a billing system error that resulted in customers being overcharged over the course of four years.
-
'Toxic fish' in Porcupine Lake actually ministry error
Contamination testing from the provincial environment ministry in 2019 showed that fish in Porcupine Lake had dangerously high levels of the metals chromium, nickel and manganese.
-
Northern Ont. rail line reopened following derailment
Officials with Canadian Pacific Railway say there are no public safety concerns following a train derailment in northeastern Ont. on Saturday.
London
-
Potential college strike looms large for students, especially those with far bigger worries
The threat of a strike at Fanshawe, and 23 other Ontario colleges, is looming.
-
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater with a Ukrainian flag off to one side in his frame, Zelensky implored members of the House of Commons and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
-
OPP recover body of missing child who fell through ice near Mitchell, Ont.
Provincial police have located the body of a missing 10-year-old girl who fell through the ice of a creek near Mitchell, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
Teen girl charged in Assiniboine Park homicide denied bail
A 15-year-old girl charged in the homicide of a Winnipeg man found dead in Assiniboine Park has been denied bail and will remain in custody.
-
Manitoba reports one death, slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday
On the day Manitoba is dropping its remaining COVID-19 public health orders, the province is reporting one new death related to COVID-19, along with a slight drop in hospitalization numbers.
-
Suspects from Edmonton, British Columbia and Winnipeg arrested following drug trafficking investigation: police
Winnipeg police officers seized 28 kilograms of methamphetamine and $140,000 during an interprovincial drug trafficking investigation.
Ottawa
-
City disputes RTG's claim that Ottawa LRT was launched prematurely
The City of Ottawa is firing back at the consortium that built and maintains the Confederation Line LRT, disputing allegations that the city decided to launch the problem-plagued system prematurely.
-
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater with a Ukrainian flag off to one side in his frame, Zelensky implored members of the House of Commons and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
-
OCDSB votes against continuing mandatory masks in schools
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees have voted down a motion to keep masks mandatory in schools after provincial rules expires.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman hopes mother will escape Ukraine
Saskatchewan is getting ready to open its doors to Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion — and one Saskatoon woman hopes her mother is among them.
-
'Heart of the community:' Sask. town feels loss of historic hotel
Cabri Mayor David Gossard is still having trouble believing the gathering place of his small town in southwestern Saskatchewan is gone.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating death of 61-year-old man
Battlefords RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in North Battleford.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Surveillance images released in investigation into fatal shooting outside North Vancouver Superstore
Police located a suspect vehicle and released surveillance images in the days after a well-known gang member was fatally shot in a grocery store parking lot in North Vancouver.
-
Vancouver mayor earmarks $5M for 2026 FIFA World Cup bid
The City of Vancouver could chip in as much as $5 million in a B.C. bid to host FIFA World Cup games, according the mayor.
-
Beware of 'cracking, whumphing,' Avalanche Canada says in warning for B.C.'s South Coast
The risk of an avalanche along B.C.'s South Coast is 'considerable,' officials warned in the early days of spring break.
Regina
-
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater with a Ukrainian flag off to one side in his frame, Zelensky implored members of the House of Commons and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
-
Here’s how to prepare your home for the spring melt
The City of Regina is reminding residents to protect their property as warmer temperatures cause the melting of snow and ice.
-
Former patient alleges physical, sexual abuse at Sask. tuberculosis hospital
It’s been more than six decades since Ben Pratt was first admitted to a tuberculosis (TB) sanatorium in Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., but the George Gordon First Nation man still remembers the abuse he experienced like it was yesterday.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo teen sisters attacked in 'brazen' home invasion
Two teenage sisters were treated by paramedics Monday after an intruder broke into their Nanaimo, B.C., home and attacked them with bear spray.
-
Hockey stick-wielding man on rollerblades arrested after toque theft in Victoria
A rollerblading man who was acting erratically and carrying a hockey stick was arrested in Victoria after he reportedly chased a woman and stole her toque.
-
Sidney announces new $4.9M roundabout near upcoming Amazon warehouse
A new multimillion-dollar roundabout is being planned in Sidney, B.C., near the grounds of an Amazon distribution centre that's currently under construction.