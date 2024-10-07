ATLANTIC
    • Man serving 4-year sentence wanted on Canada-wide warrant: Saint John police

    Ryan Marr-Melanson is pictured. (Source: Saint John Police Force) Ryan Marr-Melanson is pictured. (Source: Saint John Police Force)
    The Saint John Police Force is looking for a 33-year-old man who is serving a four-year sentence for drug trafficking and other offences.

    Ryan Marr-Melanson allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release after he failed to report to the Community Correctional Centre in Saint John, N.B., last Friday, according to a police news release.

    Marr-Melanson is serving a four-year, one-month, 24-day sentence for:

    • schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
    • motor vehicle theft
    • dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • flight from a peace officer
    • two counts of possession of a firearm knowing it was unauthorized
    • possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order
    • theft under $5,000
    • obstructing a public/peace officer

    Marr-Melanson is described as five-foot-five and 178 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

    Marr-Melanson has numerous tattoos, including a skull with a cap on his right upper arm, Led Zeppelin symbols on his right forearm, “Budweiser” on his right wrist, “MARR” on his left hand and a broken whiskey bottle on his left calf.

    Police are warning the public not to approach Marr-Melanson. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 506-648-3333 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

