Affordable housing units open in Charlottetown, Abegweit First Nation

Two new affordable housing projects in Prince Edward Island officially opened on Thursday.

One of the projects is a modular four-storey building on Fitzroy Street in Charlottetown by the Canadian Mental Health Association of PEI. It contains 28 affordable studios and one-bedroom apartments for people dealing with mental health and addiction issues.

Fifteen of the units are specifically meant for women.

The project received close to $7.9 million from the federal government through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI). The P.E.I. government also contributed $2.8 million over a 20-year period in annual operating grants.

“We are providing a chance to members of our community who are struggling with mental health and addictions issues to bring a positive change to their lives and to the community. Having access to safe, supportive and affordable homes is key to their recovery,” said Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetownin a release.

Casey also announced Thursday the completion of a five-unit affordable housing complex on the lands of the Abegweit First Nation.

The project received $1.35 million through the RHI and will serve the Mi’Kmaq community and prioritize women and their children.

The housing complex also received provincial energy efficiency funding.

The chief of Abegweit First Nation says the lack of affordable and healthy housing is a major issue in the community.

"I am extremely proud that Abegweit's own construction team built five new, healthy and energy efficient homes in our community through the Rapid Housing Initiative. Now, several young families, who struggled to find and afford shelter off reserve, can move back home,” said Chief Junior Gould in the release. “Having these families back in the community will improve the socioeconomic wellbeing of our community and give hope to our young and growing membership that solutions are on the way."