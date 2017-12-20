

CTV Atlantic





Usually it’s zoo animals people come to see, but on Wednesday, it was the man caring for them who was getting all the attention.

After 28 years as the general manager of Moncton’s Magnetic Hill Zoo, Bruce Dougan is retiring.

He says it’s bittersweet.

“I'm certainly going to miss the people I worked with here and the people of the community who've helped the zoo get to be where it is,” Dougan says. “I'm going to miss the animals, my walks through the zoo in the mornings.

Dougan has witnessed a number of successes during his time at the zoo, like the birth of three endangered amur tigers back in 2016. There have been some odd things happen, too. In 2013, a bear broke into the zoo and killed a small deer.

It’s all part of the memories he'll take with him. Dougan says even though he's leaving, he doesn't plan on being a stranger.

“When the summer comes and the fall etcetera, I'll probably visit fairly often,” he says.

Dougan has overseen the zoo's growth from a small game farm to what it is today: a 40-acre accredited zoo with over 400 animals. But he's quick to deflect the credit, saying his staff members are the ones who have made zoo what it is today.

“What he was trying to work at is improving the standard of this place. To make sure we were taking care of the animals really, really well,” says Bernie Plourde of the Magnetic Hill Zoo.

Dougan says his decision to retire was made six months ago, but admits there's mixed feelings as his final day draws to a close.

“I'm sure it'll be a little emotional leaving for the last time,” he says. “I've been involved in the zoo profession for 47 years. It's something I've always done and for it to come to an end it probably will be a little bit emotional.”

Dougan says he's confident the zoo's future will be in good hands with whoever takes his place.

That position is expected to be filled by mid-January.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.