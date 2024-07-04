ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Agricola Street reopens after chimney fire in north end Halifax

    A section of Agricola Street in north end Halifax has reopened following a Thursday morning fire.

    Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency respond to a fire at Brothers Meats on Agricola Street on July 4, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)

    Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency says it responded to the fire at Brothers Meats on Agricola Street around 7:30 a.m.

    Halifax Regional Police closed Agricola Street from Ontario Street to McCulley Street for about an hour and urged people to stay away from the area.

    The fire was mostly knocked down by 8 a.m.

