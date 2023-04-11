AIM pleads not guilty to four workplace safety charges after worker’s death in Saint John

American Iron and Metal Inc. has pleaded not guilty to four charges stemming from a fatal workplace injury last summer in Saint John, N.B.

Darrell Richards, 60, died on July 1, 2022, after being injured the day before at AIM’s west-end scrapyard.

Following a WorksafeNB investigation, the Crown charged the company under the Workplace Safety Act earlier this year.

A lawyer representing the company entered not guilty pleas to the four charges Tuesday morning in the Saint John Law Courts. A pre-trial conference has been set for Oct. 23, with a three-day trial scheduled for early March 2024.

In an AIM news conference last summer, Richards’ daughter-in-law Krista Collins shared information about what happened in an attempt to stop rumours around the community. Collins said Richards’ leg was lacerated when a roll of paper decompressed after being cut.

“At 60 years old, he was not ready to go, he had a lot of life left to live,” said Collins, during the July 19, 2022 news conference. “Darrell would never put himself in harm's way. He was not the kind of person that would put himself in an unsafe work environment.”

During the same news conference, American Iron and Metal president Herbert Black defended against safety concerns, during an at times heated and emotional exchange with reporters.

“I don’t see what my facility could’ve done to prevent it at this juncture,” said Black.

When Black was asked who was responsible for safety at the Saint John facility he said, “You have to make a connection with the Lord and ask him. He decides. I’m not God.”

The crown’s first charge against AIM alleges the company didn’t take every reasonable precaution to ensure the health and safety of Richards.

The second charge alleges AIM failed to train Richards with any hazards in connection with the handling and disposal of equipment.

The third charge alleges the company did not provide the information necessary to ensure Richards’ health and safety.

The fourth charge alleges AIM did not ensure that work was competently supervised and that supervisors had sufficient knowledge in matters that are necessary to ensure the health and safety of the employees.

Each charge carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and/or a maximum of six months in jail.

With files from CTV's Alex MacIssac