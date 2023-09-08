Air Canada schedule changes lead to 54 job cuts in Newfoundland and Labrador: union

Air Canada says it has repaid about $589 million in debt that it used to buy aircraft. An Air Canada Boeing 777 is seen on approach to land at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Air Canada says it has repaid about $589 million in debt that it used to buy aircraft. An Air Canada Boeing 777 is seen on approach to land at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News