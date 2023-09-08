Air Canada schedule changes lead to 54 job cuts in Newfoundland and Labrador: union

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Unifor says 54 workers with Jazz Aviation in Newfoundland and Labrador are losing their jobs because of service changes by Air Canada.

Jazz provides regional service under the Air Canada Express brand.

Unifor representative Shayne Fields says St. John's-based PAL Airlines will take over some of Jazz's former routes on Nov. 1, also flying under the Air Canada Express banner.

He says the shift means layoffs for 25 workers in Deer Lake, 16 in Gander, and 13 in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, in central Labrador.

Teri Udle, a Jazz spokesperson, says the layoffs are due to changes to Air Canada's schedule.

Udle would not confirm the expected number of layoffs in Gander or Deer Lake.

Fields says Unifor has filed grievances against Jazz at all three locations, adding that the union's legal department is considering further action.

"We have members right now that have dedicated years of service, loyalty to this employer and provided good years of their lives," Fields said. "And this is the thanks they get."

Joseph Galimberti with PAL Airlines says the company is expanding and hiring because of its new contract with Air Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.