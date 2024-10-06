ATLANTIC
    • Missing 61-year-old, New Brunswick woman

    Cindy Jane Chiasson, who has been missing since Saturday, Oct. 5, is pictured. Cindy Jane Chiasson, who has been missing since Saturday, Oct. 5, is pictured.
    RCMP in Sussex, N.B., are asking the public for help locating a missing 61-year-old woman from Wards Creek, N.B.

    Cindy Jame Chaisson was last seen Saturday at approximately 12:05 p.m. near a residence on Wards Creek Road, said an RCMP news release. She was reported missing later that day.

    Chaisson is described as approximately five feet (152 centimetres) tall and weighing approximately 110 lbs (45 kilograms). She has medium length grey hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans, sneakers and a camouflage purple long-sleeve shirt.

    Chaisson suffers from a medical condition that may make her appear disoriented or confused. She may be in the company of a German Shepherd dog.

    Police have followed several leads, but have been unsuccessful in locating Chaisson.

    Anyone with information on Chaisson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sussex RCMP at 506-433-7700.

