At the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, travel is starting to ramp up for the holidays.

Most passengers there Monday hadn’t heard the details of the newly proposed air passenger protection regulations, but were all for the idea of compensation being offered for flights that are delayed or cancelled.

“I think it's great,” said Dave Josey. “We've had that happen to us a number of times, and nothing was offered in terms of compensation, so I think it's super.”

Raphaela-Salome Tremblay, who was travelling to Montreal agreed.

“It's great for people to get some cash back because it is so long to wait at the airports and so boring,” she said.

Fellow traveller Trevor Silver also gives it a thumbs-up.

“If we're entitled to the money and they standardize it to let us know what we're entitled to,” said Silver.

The long-promised bill of rights claims to compensate passengers for some of the worst parts of flying, something that many have said is a long time coming.

“Our polling shows that nationally almost 90 per cent of Canadians are in favour of tighter protection for air travellers,” said Julia Kent, a spokesperson for CAA Travel. “This is something that Canadians have been lacking for quite some time.”

But air passengers still have many questions.

“I have a few questions with it,” Silver said. “Say someone gets sick on the flight or, I don't know, has a heart attack or something, would people still be compensated for being delayed however many hours?”

Kent says a clearer definition of what a “mechanical issue” is is needed.

“They have not defined what that is, and they have not mandated that airlines have to provide compensation when a flight is delayed because of mechanical issues, we would really like to see that more clearly defined,” Ken said.

Said Tremblay: “Even if it is a security or safety issue, I think whatever the is problem, we should get compensation for that.”

Kent says CAA believes the regulations are a good starting point.

“When there are mechanical issues or weather at play, that's for passenger safety, so we have to be reasonable and hold airlines accountable, really where it is reasonable,” she said.

The Canadian Transportation Agency is now asking Canadians for their input when it comes to these proposed regulations. A two-month comment period will give Canadians the chance to provide feedback until Feb. 20. And if everything sticks to schedule, these proposed regulations would come into effect on July 1 next year.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April.