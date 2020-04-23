All too easy to impersonate a police officer: national association
RCMP officers maintain a checkpoint on a road Portapique, N.S. on Wednesday, April 22, 2021. RCMP say at least 22 people are dead after a man who at one point wore a police uniform and drove a mock-up cruiser, went on a murder rampage in Portapique and several other Nova Scotia communities. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
OTTAWA -- The Canadian Police Association says it's extremely worrying how easy it is to replicate a convincing police uniform and cruiser, and its president would welcome more government control of law-enforcement gear.
Last weekend a 51-year-old denturist went on a killing spree across Nova Scotia, dressed in what's believed to be an authentic RCMP uniform and driving a mock police cruiser.
Police are still investigating how he acquired the RCMP uniform and such a convincing replica vehicle.
Association president Tom Stamatakis says it's a federal offence to impersonate a police officer, but it's not difficult to do if someone is very intent on it.
Retail stores across the country claim to sell police gear -- including uniforms, gloves and duty belts -- to the public as well as police agencies, for example.
Stamatakis says he believes the more oversight governments can provide to make those items harder to get, the better.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2020.