HALIFAX -- A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole from a store and rammed his vehicle into a police vehicle in Moncton.

The RCMP received a report of a theft at a convenience store on Mountain Road shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

While responding to the scene, police learned that the suspect had already fled the store in a vehicle.

The Mounties found the vehicle, but police say the driver failed to stop, and instead drove his vehicle into the RCMP cruiser.

The 26-year-old Moncton man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

No one was injured.

Richard Simmons is facing the following charges:

  • flight from police
  • assaulting a police officer with a weapon
  • possession of stolen property
  • theft
  • mischief (two counts)
  • breach of undertaking

Simmons appeared in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday. He was remanded into custody and is due back in court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.