Alleged thief charged after ramming vehicle into RCMP cruiser: police
HALIFAX -- A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole from a store and rammed his vehicle into a police vehicle in Moncton.
The RCMP received a report of a theft at a convenience store on Mountain Road shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
While responding to the scene, police learned that the suspect had already fled the store in a vehicle.
The Mounties found the vehicle, but police say the driver failed to stop, and instead drove his vehicle into the RCMP cruiser.
The 26-year-old Moncton man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.
No one was injured.
Richard Simmons is facing the following charges:
- flight from police
- assaulting a police officer with a weapon
- possession of stolen property
- theft
- mischief (two counts)
- breach of undertaking
Simmons appeared in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday. He was remanded into custody and is due back in court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.