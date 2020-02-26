HALIFAX -- A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole from a store and rammed his vehicle into a police vehicle in Moncton.

The RCMP received a report of a theft at a convenience store on Mountain Road shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

While responding to the scene, police learned that the suspect had already fled the store in a vehicle.

The Mounties found the vehicle, but police say the driver failed to stop, and instead drove his vehicle into the RCMP cruiser.

The 26-year-old Moncton man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

No one was injured.

Richard Simmons is facing the following charges:

flight from police

assaulting a police officer with a weapon

possession of stolen property

theft

mischief (two counts)

breach of undertaking

Simmons appeared in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday. He was remanded into custody and is due back in court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.