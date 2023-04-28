American teens strike the right chord with Celtic tunes during Cape Breton road trip

A group of young American musician are hitting all the right notes during their visit to Cape Breton.

The teens are part of The Young Tradition Vermont Touring Group from New England and travelled to Cape Breton for a week full of concerts.

While travelling on their tour bus, student Owen Kennedy says it’s not uncommon for the teens to literally take their show on the road.

“We all just broke out our fiddles and played for the hour and a half home,” says Kennedy.

Cape Breton musician Andrea Beaton shared a video of the musical moment to Facebook.

“I was sitting at the back of the bus and the kids started playing and I said ‘Oh, I’m just going to take a quick snip of this’ and thought I’d post it and say ‘Cape Breton here we come,’” says Beaton.

The combination of American teens playing Cape Breton tunes while driving through the Island seems to have struck a chord for many online, with the video gathering thousands of views online.

<br />

“Next thing I know I was getting all these messages like ‘the video, we love the video,’” says Beaton.

Kennedy enjoyed the island so much he plans to return for school. He has enrolled in Gaelic Emersion at the Gaelic College’s new campus in Mabou, N.S.

“I applied for that in the spring, and I got in,” says Kennedy. “I’m really excited to learn a bunch of tunes, and learn how to speak Gaelic.”

During their stay, the musical teens were treated to a different kind of show.

“We saw the northern lights the other night, which is like, we forget how far north we really are,” says one student. “It was incredible, definitely a life changing experience.”

The group is holding their final concert in Sydney on Friday, before hitting the road back home Saturday.