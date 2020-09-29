HALIFAX -- An Amherst, N.S., man has been sentenced for animal cruelty after a dog in his care had to be euthanized due its condition.

The Nova Scotia SPCA received a complaint on Oct. 17, 2019 about a dog that was in poor condition and unable to walk.

Enforcement officers responded that day and found a small dog in distress. The SPCA says the dog was seized and taken for emergency care, but had to be euthanized.

“The dog was found in thin condition and soaked in urine,” said Jo-Anne Landsburg, chief provincial inspector at the Nova Scotia SPCA, in a news release. “It was determined the dog was in critical distress and prolonging the dog’s life would further its suffering.”

Reginald Evans was charged for failing to provide adequate medical attention under Nova Scotia’s Animal Protection Act.

The 62-year-old man was convicted and sentenced in Amherst provincial court on Sept. 21.

The SPCA says Evans was given a five-year prohibition order on owning animals including, but not limited to, livestock, farm, and companion animals. He was also issued a $150 fine, which must be paid before March 22, 2021.

Acts of animal cruelty can be reported by calling the SPCA toll-free at 1-888-703-7722, e-mailing animals@spcans.ca or online.