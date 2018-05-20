

CTV Atlantic





One man was airlifted to Halifax's QEII Hospital after sustaining injuries in a fire that broke out Saturday night at an Annapolis County home.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to a house fire on Brinton Rd. in Port Lorne, N.S.

RCMP says two men were inside the house at the time of the fire. One of the men left to call 911 at a neighbours house, while the second stayed to try and fight the fire, but was injured.

Witnesses say the injured man was airlifted to Halifax's QEII Hospital.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.