Another high-value contraband seizure at Springhill Institution
Correctional staff have once again uncovered an attempt to smuggle crystal methamphetamine into the Springhill Institution.
In a release Friday, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says staff at the medium-security federal pen intercepted a package June 12 containing the drugs.
Also included with the crystal meth, a cell phone and accessories, along with a SIM card.
The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $450,000.
Crystal methamphetamine is a strong and highly addictive drug that affects the central nervous system.
It can come in clear crystal chunks or shiny blue-white rocks.
Users either smoke crystal meth with a small glass pipe, or swallow it, snort it, or inject it into a vein.
This seizure comes one week after the CSC reported intercepting contraband at the Springhill Institute during May totalling $1,150,000.
Throughout that month, multiple packages containing items ranging from illicit drugs to SD cards were seized.
The Springhill Institution is located in the Cumberland County community it is named after.
It’s about 180 kilometres from Halifax and close to 95 kilometres from Moncton, N.B.
The institution opened on October 1967 as a medium-security prison.
The CSC-administered facility has a capacity of 636 inmates.
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I wish I would have spoken up': James Cameron on the Titan submersible implosion
Known for directing the 1997 movie 'Titanic', in the aftermath of the Titan implosion James Cameron is cautioning people on deep-sea adventures.
Welcomed by Canada for defying a dictator, Syrian activist now considered a security risk
An activist who has been tortured for defying a dictator has been flagged as a national security risk by Canada’s immigration officials, after she participated in international efforts to hold Syria accountable for human rights violations.
Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
Many young Canadians in the 'grey zone' when it comes to kidney function. Here's what that means for their health
A new study is suggesting a number of younger Canadians could be at risk of developing adverse health conditions due to poor kidney function.
'Water comes crashing in': The science behind the 'catastrophic implosion' that killed 5 on the Titan
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
New trial ordered for Manitoba men convicted of murder 50 years ago
The federal justice minister has ordered a new trial for two Manitoba men who were convicted of murder nearly 50 years ago.
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M U.S. vehicles due to possible rear camera image issues
Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.
Questions emerge about Titanic-bound sub's regulation, as investigators hunt for reason it imploded
Authorities hunted Friday for the reason a submersible carrying people to the wreck of the Titanic imploded deep in the North Atlantic, as questions emerged about how such expeditions are regulated.
WATCH | OceanGate CEO explains his vision for Titanic trips in 2017 interview
The driving force behind OceanGate, CEO Stockton Rush, outlined his vision for bringing tourists to the Titanic's wreck site in a 2017 interview with CTV News.
Toronto
-
Ontario banning floating homes on provincial waterways
Ontario is banning floating homes from being docked overnight on provincial waterways.
-
You can now buy cheap flights from Ontario to dozens of European cities on a new 'no frills' low-cost airline
Ontarians now have a new low-cost airline to choose from when flying overseas to Europe.
-
Air Canada flight has tense moments mid-air as pilot becomes 'incapacitated'
A pilot on an Air Canada flight out of Toronto became 'incapacitated' mid-flight. A pilot who was on the flight as a passenger had to step in.
Calgary
-
Fatal shooting in Forest Lawn under investigation
Calgary police shut down a section of a southeast street on Friday morning after a fatal shooting.
-
Telus says its communication isn't lacking as more Calgarians complain of damaged property
A Telus representative says the company's fibre optic internet installation is going according to plan, despite dozens of complaints from Calgarians.
-
Raymond, Alta., man arrested for drug trafficking
Lethbridge police seized drugs and cash and arrested a man in connection with a trafficking bust on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Motorcyclist, 30, critically injured in Saint-Laurent hit-and-run
Montreal police (SPVM) say the man was riding his motorcycle north on Pitfield Boulevard, near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Road, in an industrial area. An SUV was reportedly travelling in the same direction but made a U-turn, colliding with the motorcyclist before speeding off southward on Pitfield Boulevard.
-
Wildfires: Evacuation orders for Lebel-sur-Quevillon and Cree community Mistissini
The Cree community of Mistissini instructed residents to evacuate the area by Friday, as heavy smoke is expected to make driving difficult by Sunday. Earlier in the day, residents of Lebel-sur-Quévillon were ordered to evacuate the city for the second time in less than three weeks.
-
Free outdoor films in off-Island suburb will be French only this summer because of Bill 96
A series of free outdoor film screenings in a community just west of Montreal will be exclusively in French this summer, to the dismay of some English-speaking residents.
Edmonton
-
Officer who joined 'Freedom Convoy' in Coutts, Alta., allowed back with Edmonton police
An officer who participated in a "Freedom Convoy" rally, thanked protesters and posted a video suggesting vaccine mandates were "unlawful" and "unsafe" will keep her job after all.
-
'Significant travel delays': More bridge closures announced on Anthony Henday Drive
The southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive will be slow going for more than two weeks as crews close a pair of bridges over the North Saskatchewan River.
-
Number of refugees, displaced people in the world hit record high this week
The number of refugees worldwide reached a record high earlier this week, according to the UN Refugee Agency’s statistics.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Sentencing of second man who confessed to fatal North Bay shooting
The second man who pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of 45-year-old Abraham Kamerman in North Bay on Dec. 5, 2018, is expected to receive his sentence Friday.
-
More threats mean more security at Pride. That plays out differently across Canada
Pride organizations across the country have been grappling with more threats, while anti-LGBTQ2S+ protesters have come out in force to oppose events held by the community year-round, such as child-friendly drag performances. It's put security top of mind for Pride organizers -- in some cases, for the very first time.
-
Deer hunting violations cost Manitoulin man $10K, forfeits two rifles
Trespassing while hunting and then trying to flee conservation officers has cost a Manitoulin Island hunter dearly.
London
-
Family of toddler who nearly died at Petrolia, Ont. daycare files $9M lawsuit
A $9 million civil lawsuit has been launched against the operator of a Petrolia daycare by the family of a toddler who almost died earlier this year.
-
Plan to implement 'service depots' reaches boiling point in downtown
A plan by the City of London to implement ‘service depots’ across the city in order to bring the homeless population basic necessities was met with ire during a community information session in downtown London, Ont. on Thursday.
-
London police seeking public’s assistance in locating break and enter suspect
London police are requesting the public's help in searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a central London, Ont. business late last week.
Winnipeg
-
New trial ordered for Manitoba men convicted of murder 50 years ago
The federal justice minister has ordered a new trial for two Manitoba men who were convicted of murder nearly 50 years ago.
-
Two teens arrested in downtown stabbing following concert, victim later died from injuries
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a stabbing downtown where the victim later died from their injuries.
-
'Deteriorated very quickly': School board meeting disrupted by angry mob in Winnipeg
Members of the Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) board of trustees are shaken after an angry group of people disrupted a board meeting Tuesday, demanding answers about a trustee who was suspended for making transphobic comments on social media.
Ottawa
-
450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron resumes flying activities following Chinook crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force's fleet of CH-147F Chinook helicopters will resume flying activities today, three days after two crew members died in a helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa.
-
Burn ban issued for the city of Ottawa
Ottawa residents will not be able to have campfires and wood burning outdoor fireplaces this weekend. The Ottawa Fire Service has issued a burn ban for the city, with hot and humid conditions in the forecast.
-
Section of Hwy. 417 closing for three days in July
A section of Highway 417 through the centre of Ottawa will be closed for approximately 82 hours in mid-July for the replacement of the Bronson Avenue overpass.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon councillors have little to show after first day mulling budget cuts
Saskatoon city council made almost no progress towards eliminating its $52.4 million budget deficit during its first special budget meeting Thursday.
-
1-year-old killed in Sask. hit-and-run, RCMP searching for suspect
RCMP in Saskatchewan is on the hunt for a 33-year-old man after a one-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday afternoon.
-
Sask. NHL star competes in PGA tour at Elk Ridge
Golfers playing in the PGA Tour of Canada competed against an NHL star at Elk Ridge on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver needs 9% annual property tax increases over next 5 years to balance budget: staff
More property tax hikes could be on the way for Vancouver homeowners.
-
B.C. premier calls banners over highway 'hateful' and 'reprehensible'
British Columbia Premier David Eby says “hateful” banners aimed at transgender people that have hung for months over one of the province's highways are “reprehensible” and he wishes the protesters involved would “go home.”
-
Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
Regina
-
1-year-old killed in Sask. hit-and-run, RCMP searching for suspect
RCMP in Saskatchewan is on the hunt for a 33-year-old man after a one-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday afternoon.
-
'Very stressful': Sask. tire shops caught up in alleged inter-provincial tire scam
A tire shop owner in Saskatchewan is warning others after he says he was nearly defrauded in an inter-provincial tire scam, almost losing several thousand dollars worth of product.
-
Planned Parenthood blocked from Saskatchewan schools
Planned Parenthood has been suspended from running programs in Saskatchewan schools after “ABC sex cards” were made available to Grade 9 students.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. fishers fined $17K for illegal catches, obstruction off Galiano Island
Four recreational anglers were fined a total of $17,000 and forfeited their fishing gear after violating the federal Fisheries Act in British Columbia's southern Gulf Islands.
-
BC Ferries warns of cancellations over the summer
BC Ferries is warning the public to brace for ferry cancellations this summer due to staff shortages.
-
Saanich dog owners protest district's off-leash park strategy
Dog owners in Saanich are protesting a strategy that’s been proposed by the district to reduce off-leash access in parks.